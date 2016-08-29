US Open: The Big Apple's big show

(CNN) It all began at the Newport Casino Club on Rhode Island way back in 1881 and since 1978 the US Open has been held at Flushing Meadows.

The last grand slam of the season has been contested on grass, clay as well as the current hard courts but only one player has won the title on all three surfaces.

This year marks another milestone for the tournament as the Arthur Ashe Stadium gets a roof for the first time — making rain delays a thing of the past.