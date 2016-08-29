From 'shoeys' to sit-downs: weekend sport that got you talking

Story highlights
- Mark Webber drinks champagne from Daniel Ricciardo's race boot
- Justin Rose shows off his gold medal during The Barclays tournament
(CNN)It's been another busy weekend of sporting action.
In New York, golfer Justin Rose put in a different sort of gold medal performance, while at the Belgian Grand Prix a former F1 star showed that he is still a good sport.
Here are the some of the moments that got you talking.
Webber does a 'shoey'
After Daniel Ricciardo marked a podium finish in his 100th grand prix with a shoeful of champagne last month, he's now passed the buck -- and the boot -- onto F1 racer-turned-pundit Mark Webber.
At Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, the former Red Bull driver reluctantly took up Ricciardo's challenge to drink from his sweaty race shoe after the Aussie finished second behind race winner Nico Rosberg.
"He flew the flag for Australia as he always has!" joked Ricciardo.
"True blue mate," responded Webber, alluding to the popular Australian drinking song of the same name.
A grin from Daniel; a grimace from Mark. Aussie Grit indeed.
Arise Ratu Peni Raiyani Latianara
Englishman Ben Ryan has been honored by the people of Serua having guided Fiji's rugby sevens team to the island nation's first ever Olympic gold medal this summer.
Thousands lined the streets to greet the players as they made their triumphant return last week and now Ryan, who started coaching Fiji in 2013, has been gifted three acres of land and the chiefly name Ratu Peni Raiyani Latianara.
Golden Rose
Gold in Rio was also in the offing for golfer Justin Rose, as the Brit held his nerve to win the first medal of its kind since 1904.
Having made history, Rose hasn't consigned his prize to the trophy cabinet just yet. Rather, as he prepared for his final putt at The Barclays Tournament, his caddie Mark Fulcher placed the medal around his neck -- delighting spectators gathered around the 18th green.
Rose may have ended up nine shots off the lead but, as a TV commentator put it, "that's a nice thing to have in your golf bag."
Head, shoulders, knees and elbows
He's never been sent off for Manchester City, but Sergio Aguero could miss the next three games -- including the Manchester derby -- if found guilty of elbowing West Ham United's Winston Reid at the Etihad Stadium during Sunday's English Premier League clash.
The defender was substituted after the incident but Aguero stayed on the pitch as City ran out 3-1 winners.
The Argentinian striker, who picked up a calf injury during the match and will now miss the upcoming World Cup 2018 qualifiers, could be retrospectively punished by the English FA because referee Andre Marriner did not see the clash.
Kaepernick's sit-down protest
Finally, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat in protest during the national anthem for a pre-season game, saying he would not honor a song nor "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."
"To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way," he told NFL Media. "There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."
An image of the 28-year-old sitting was posted on Twitter.