From 'shoeys' to sit-downs: weekend sport that got you talking

Story highlights Mark Webber drinks champagne from Daniel Ricciardo's race boot

Justin Rose shows off his gold medal during The Barclays tournament

(CNN) It's been another busy weekend of sporting action.

In New York, golfer Justin Rose put in a different sort of gold medal performance, while at the Belgian Grand Prix a former F1 star showed that he is still a good sport.

Here are the some of the moments that got you talking.

Webber does a 'shoey'

After Daniel Ricciardo marked a podium finish in his 100th grand prix with a shoeful of champagne last month, he's now passed the buck -- and the boot -- onto F1 racer-turned-pundit Mark Webber.