Story highlights Fiji community honors Ben Ryan

Olympic hero given plot of land

Englishman also receives a Fijian name

Expected to leave when coaching deal expires

(CNN) One of the most inspiring stories of Rio 2016 is reaching its emotional end.

Fiji is preparing for the departure of Ben Ryan, the English rugby coach who rediscovered his love of the game in a tropical paradise and helped the tiny Pacific Island nation overcome tragedy and win its first gold Olympic medal.

Last week he was awarded the country's highest honor, being made a Companion of the Order of Fiji by its president Jioji Konrote.

On Monday the 44-year-old was given three acres of land by the people of Serua province, and bestowed with the Fijian name Ratu Peni Raiyani Latianara, an honorary chief title.