Ben Ryan honored with plot of land and Fijian name after Olympic success

Updated 1:12 PM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

    The secrets of Fiji's 'mystical' rugby

Story highlights

  • Fiji community honors Ben Ryan
  • Olympic hero given plot of land
  • Englishman also receives a Fijian name
  • Expected to leave when coaching deal expires

(CNN)One of the most inspiring stories of Rio 2016 is reaching its emotional end.

Fiji is preparing for the departure of Ben Ryan, the English rugby coach who rediscovered his love of the game in a tropical paradise and helped the tiny Pacific Island nation overcome tragedy and win its first gold Olympic medal.
    Last week he was awarded the country's highest honor, being made a Companion of the Order of Fiji by its president Jioji Konrote.
    On Monday the 44-year-old was given three acres of land by the people of Serua province, and bestowed with the Fijian name Ratu Peni Raiyani Latianara, an honorary chief title.
    "The land now belongs to him and his family and all his descendants, and he can do anything he wants with the land now, it is his now," Ratu Kini Vitukawalu, one of the chiefs of Vunibau village, was quoted as saying by Fiji's Newswire agency.
    "And because he has claimed to be one of us, it is only fitting that he has land too to forever tie him to Serua."
    Photos: Island nation celebrates historic achievement
    Thousands of Fijians turned out to greet the men's rugby sevens team which returned home with Olympic gold.
    The Fijian government has declared a national holiday on August 22, to celebrate the country&#39;s first ever Olympic medal.
    The Fijian government has declared a national holiday on August 22, to celebrate the country's first ever Olympic medal.
    Fiji had not won an Olympic medal before its rugby side struck gold at Rio 2016. The triumph was one of the highlights of the Games.
    Fiji had not won an Olympic medal before its rugby side struck gold at Rio 2016. The triumph was one of the highlights of the Games.
    Fiji won the 2015/16 world sevens series and defeated Great Britain 43-7 in the Olympic final.
    Fiji won the 2015/16 world sevens series and defeated Great Britain 43-7 in the Olympic final.
    Fiji&#39;s players brought their expansive and flowing game to Brazil where the sport gained popularity with fans. It was the first time rugby sevens had been included at the Olympics.
    Fiji's players brought their expansive and flowing game to Brazil where the sport gained popularity with fans. It was the first time rugby sevens had been included at the Olympics.
    Captain Osea Kolinisau was one of the outstanding players of the tournament. He played a key role in leading Fiji to its first historic gold.
    Captain Osea Kolinisau was one of the outstanding players of the tournament. He played a key role in leading Fiji to its first historic gold.
    Ryan, who came to Fiji in 2013 with his wife Natalie, said Serua had played a key role in resurrecting the fortunes of sevens in Fiji, where the shortened rugby format is an integral part of community life.
    "I love every part of Fiji but this part in particular, Serua," he said at the ceremony. "Serua will always be our vale (home). I will be back soon, it will always be a place in my heart and I would just like to say a big vinaka vakalevu (thank you).
    "This small piece of land is what we have constantly spoke about when we were in the world series, because this is where the work was done and this is where the minds were forged and this is where the players were selected."
    Under Ryan's guidance, Fiji won back-to-back Sevens World Series titles and went into the Olympics as clear favorite to win gold.
    The team thrashed Great Britain 43-7 in the final to earn Fiji's first medal of any kind at the Summer Games.
    The victory brought ecstatic celebrations in a country still dealing with the devastating effects of February's Cyclone Winstone, which killed more than 40 people and left many homeless.
    Photos: An Englishman in the Pacific Islands
    Rugby coach Ben Ryan has become something of a celebrity in his adopted country Fiji, where he is mobbed wherever he goes.
    Ryan, formerly coach of the England sevens team, describes Fijian supporters as the best in the world.
    Ryan, formerly coach of the England sevens team, describes Fijian supporters as the best in the world.
    But he has given up going out for dinner with his wife as he estimates he&#39;ll have to pose for about 50 photographs on a night out.
    But he has given up going out for dinner with his wife as he estimates he'll have to pose for about 50 photographs on a night out.
    Fijian rugby fans have taken him to their hearts as he tries to deliver Olympic gold this year.
    Fijian rugby fans have taken him to their hearts as he tries to deliver Olympic gold this year.
    The shadow of August&#39;s Rio Games looms large as the Pacific Island nation bids to win the first medal of any kind in its Olympic history.
    The shadow of August's Rio Games looms large as the Pacific Island nation bids to win the first medal of any kind in its Olympic history.
    Fiji topped the rankings after winning the 2014-15 Sevens World Series, sealing qualification for Rio 2016.
    Fiji topped the rankings after winning the 2014-15 Sevens World Series, sealing qualification for Rio 2016.
    The team successfully defended its title after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2015-16 season finale in London, and received a heroes&#39; welcome back home in Suva.
    The team successfully defended its title after reaching the quarterfinals of the 2015-16 season finale in London, and received a heroes' welcome back home in Suva.
    Ryan had grown disillusioned with the game in England, but he thanks Fiji for reviving his love for rugby.
    Ryan had grown disillusioned with the game in England, but he thanks Fiji for reviving his love for rugby.
    However, he has aspirations of getting into the 15-a-side setup after Rio and a possible return to the UK with his wife Natalie.
    However, he has aspirations of getting into the 15-a-side setup after Rio and a possible return to the UK with his wife Natalie.
    Ryan said before the Olympics that it would likely be his last tournament in charge of Fiji, with his contract due to expire next month.
    He told the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation that he has received "over 20 offers" including one from the Japanese Rugby Union, which would include coaching the national 15s and sevens teams plus its Sunwolves franchise in the Super Rugby competition.
    Japan, which finished a surprise fourth at the Olympics in the men's competition after losing to Fiji in the semifinals, will host the 2019 Rugby World Cup.
    Ryan had previously been coach of England's sevens team, and took it to the 2013 World Cup final in his final tournament in charge.
    He told CNN in March he had felt burnt out by corporate pressures after his seven years in the role, but life in Fiji had helped rejuvenate him -- despite not being paid for his first four months due to the national rugby union's financial problems.