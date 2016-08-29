White House, Trump object to Kaepernick views of US

Story highlights Kaepernick is an NFL quarterback

He's been sitting during the national anthem in protest

Washington (CNN) Both the White House and Donald Trump objected Monday to views expressed by NFL star Colin Kaepernick about the treatment of minorities in the US.

The quarterback said over the weekend he would not stand for the traditional playing of the "Star Spangled Banner" ahead of a pre-season game against the Green Bay Packers.

He said afterward he refuses to "show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color."

"To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder," he told NFL Media.

But while President Barack Obama's spokesman said Kaepernick was free to sit in protest during the national anthem if he chooses, Trump scoffed the player "should find a country that works better for him."

