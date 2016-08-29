Story highlights USS Freedom has rusted engine after seawater leak

Freedom is 3rd littoral combat ship to suffer mechanical breakdown in a year

Admiral says program will succeed with time

(CNN) For the third time in a year, one of the US Navy's $360 million littoral combat ships has been knocked out of action by mechanical problems.

The latest victim is the USS Freedom, which had seawater leak into one of its two main diesel propulsion systems on July 11, according to a Navy press release.

The Navy said seawater entered the engine oil lube system through a leak in a seawater pump's mechanical seal.

The leak occurred when the Freedom was participating in the 26-nation Rim of the Pacific exercises, the Navy said.

The ship returned to its San Diego home port for seawater decontamination on July 13 and then returned to the exercises under power of its gas turbine engines, rather than the main diesel propulsion systems, the Navy said.

Read More