Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Third breakdown in year for $360M US Navy combat ships

By Brad Lendon and Zachary Cohen, CNN

Updated 11:15 PM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in 2010.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
The littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii in 2010.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
The USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) conducts patrols in international waters of the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands as the Chinese guided-missile frigate Yancheng follows. The Fort Worth is a Freedom variant LCS. Ships of this variant are 387.6 feet in length with a beam of 57.7 feet and a displacement of 3,400 metric tons. Click through the gallery to see more of the LCS classes.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
The USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) conducts patrols in international waters of the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands as the Chinese guided-missile frigate Yancheng follows. The Fort Worth is a Freedom variant LCS. Ships of this variant are 387.6 feet in length with a beam of 57.7 feet and a displacement of 3,400 metric tons. Click through the gallery to see more of the LCS classes.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus speaks in Gulfport, Mississippi, at the christening ceremony for the USS Jackson in December 2015.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus speaks in Gulfport, Mississippi, at the christening ceremony for the USS Jackson in December 2015.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
The future USS Little Rock (LCS-9) was christened and launched into the Menominee River in Marinette, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2015. The Little Rock is a Freedom variant littoral combat ship.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
The future USS Little Rock (LCS-9) was christened and launched into the Menominee River in Marinette, Wisconsin, on July 18, 2015. The Little Rock is a Freedom variant littoral combat ship.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Chief Gunner&#39;s Mate Nicholas Bokan, assigned to Surface Warfare Mission Package, Detachment 1, embarked aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), rigs a caving ladder on the flight deck during a visit, board, search, and seizure training drill.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
Chief Gunner's Mate Nicholas Bokan, assigned to Surface Warfare Mission Package, Detachment 1, embarked aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3), rigs a caving ladder on the flight deck during a visit, board, search, and seizure training drill.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
The USS Independence (LCS 2), left, and USS Coronado (LCS 4) steam in the Pacific Ocean. The two are of the Independence variant LCS. Ships of this variant are 416.8 feet in length with a beam of 103.7 feet and a displacement of 3,100 metric tons.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
The USS Independence (LCS 2), left, and USS Coronado (LCS 4) steam in the Pacific Ocean. The two are of the Independence variant LCS. Ships of this variant are 416.8 feet in length with a beam of 103.7 feet and a displacement of 3,100 metric tons.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
The littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2) conducts maneuvers with the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
The littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2) conducts maneuvers with the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Boatswain&#39;s Mate 2nd Class Adam Garnett, from Anchorage, Alaska, signals an AH-1 Cobra helicopter from Marine Air Group (MAG) 24 during deck landing qualification training aboard the USS Fort Worth (LCS 3). The LCSs are designed to support air operations by both helicopters and helicopter drones.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Adam Garnett, from Anchorage, Alaska, signals an AH-1 Cobra helicopter from Marine Air Group (MAG) 24 during deck landing qualification training aboard the USS Fort Worth (LCS 3). The LCSs are designed to support air operations by both helicopters and helicopter drones.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
A rigid-hull inflatable boat prepares to enter the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during training off the coast of Southern California.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
A rigid-hull inflatable boat prepares to enter the littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) during training off the coast of Southern California.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 prepare an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aircraft system for flight operations aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3).
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 prepare an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aircraft system for flight operations aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3).
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Sailors assigned to Surface Warfare Detachment Four of the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) Crew 102 prepare to board a naval training vessel.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
Sailors assigned to Surface Warfare Detachment Four of the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) Crew 102 prepare to board a naval training vessel.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Chief Fire Controlman Beth Simpson-Fuchs moves 57 mm rounds aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) while in port at Changi Naval Base Singapore. The 57mm gun is part of the LCS&#39;s core ship weapons.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
Chief Fire Controlman Beth Simpson-Fuchs moves 57 mm rounds aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) while in port at Changi Naval Base Singapore. The 57mm gun is part of the LCS's core ship weapons.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Gunner&#39;s Mate 2nd Class Andrew Thomasy and Fire Controlman 1st Class Waylon Clement, assigned to Surface Warfare Detachment 3, load high-explosive incendiary tracer rounds into the ammunition feeder-can of a 30mm weapons system aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3). The 30mm guns are part of the LCS surface warfare package.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Andrew Thomasy and Fire Controlman 1st Class Waylon Clement, assigned to Surface Warfare Detachment 3, load high-explosive incendiary tracer rounds into the ammunition feeder-can of a 30mm weapons system aboard the littoral combat ship USS Fort Worth (LCS 3). The 30mm guns are part of the LCS surface warfare package.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
A Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile is launched from the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during missile testing operations off the coast of Southern California in September 2014. The missile scored a direct hit on a mobile ship target.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
A Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile is launched from the littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during missile testing operations off the coast of Southern California in September 2014. The missile scored a direct hit on a mobile ship target.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
An MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aircraft system from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 performs ground turns aboard the USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) in May 2015.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
An MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aircraft system from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35 performs ground turns aboard the USS Fort Worth (LCS 3) in May 2015.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
An aerial view of the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), an Independence variant during its launch sequence in February 2015 at the Austal USA shipyard. The Navy has plans for 20 littoral combat ships.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
An aerial view of the future littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), an Independence variant during its launch sequence in February 2015 at the Austal USA shipyard. The Navy has plans for 20 littoral combat ships.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
The littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2) demonstrates its maneuvering capabilities in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. LCS crew commander John Kochendorfer described the ships as &quot;a military jet ski with a flight deck and a gun.&quot;
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
The littoral combat ship USS Independence (LCS 2) demonstrates its maneuvering capabilities in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego. LCS crew commander John Kochendorfer described the ships as "a military jet ski with a flight deck and a gun."
Hide Caption
17 of 18
The littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) is prepared for launch at the Lockheed-Martin facility in Marinette, Wisconsin.
Photos: Meet the littoral combat ship
The littoral combat ship USS Sioux City (LCS 11) is prepared for launch at the Lockheed-Martin facility in Marinette, Wisconsin.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
USS FreedomLittoral combat ship 1littoral combat ship 3USS Little Rock launchLittoral combat ship 6Littoral combat ship 2Littoral combat ship 3Littoral combat ship 4Littoral combat ship 5Littoral ship 11littoral ship 7littoral ship 8littoral ship 9littoral ship 10Littoral ship 12Littoral ship 13Littoral ship 14USS Sioux City LCS11

Story highlights

  • USS Freedom has rusted engine after seawater leak
  • Freedom is 3rd littoral combat ship to suffer mechanical breakdown in a year
  • Admiral says program will succeed with time

(CNN)For the third time in a year, one of the US Navy's $360 million littoral combat ships has been knocked out of action by mechanical problems.

The latest victim is the USS Freedom, which had seawater leak into one of its two main diesel propulsion systems on July 11, according to a Navy press release.
    The Navy said seawater entered the engine oil lube system through a leak in a seawater pump's mechanical seal.
    The leak occurred when the Freedom was participating in the 26-nation Rim of the Pacific exercises, the Navy said.
    The ship returned to its San Diego home port for seawater decontamination on July 13 and then returned to the exercises under power of its gas turbine engines, rather than the main diesel propulsion systems, the Navy said.
    Read More
    The extent of the damage -- rust inside the engine -- wasn't discovered until an inspection on August 3, the Navy said.
    "Based on initial assessments from the inspection, Freedom's #2 (diesel engine) will need to be removed and rebuilt or replaced.
    The cost and timeline for the repair of the engine are unknown at this time," the Navy release said.
    The Navy has launched an investigation to "determine the definitive cause of the casualty and examine all relevant elements of training and supervision."
    See U.S. Navy warship at top speed
    navy combat ship uss milwaukee vstan orig cws_00002415

      JUST WATCHED

      See U.S. Navy warship at top speed

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    See U.S. Navy warship at top speed 01:07

    $23 million to fix

    The news on the Freedom's breakdown comes as its sister ship, the USS Fort Worth, makes a slow journey from Singapore across the Pacific to San Diego so it can undergo repairs after a mechanical problem in suffered in January.
    The damage came when the four-year-old Forth Worth tried to operate its propulsion system without enough oil its combining gears, the hardware that transfers power from the ship's diesel and gas turbine engines to its water-jet propulsion system.
    "The casualty occurred due to an apparent failure to follow procedures during an operational test of the port and starboard main propulsion diesel engines," said the Pacific Fleet in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in a statement issued earlier this year.
    The Navy put the cost to US taxpayers for that incident at $23 million.
    The Fort Worth is calling in Cebu, Philippines, this week after leaving Singapore on August 22.
    The incident cost the then-commander of the Fort Worth, Cmdr. Michael L. Atwell, his job in late March when the Navy announced Atwell was being reassigned to LCS squadron duties in San Diego.
    "Sufficient findings of facts emerged during the investigation to warrant the relief of the commanding officer," the Pacific Fleet said in a statement at the time.
    U.S. Navy tests new warship
    U.S. Navy tests new warship

      JUST WATCHED

      U.S. Navy tests new warship

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    U.S. Navy tests new warship 01:23

    Similar mistake

    The mechanical mishap on the Fort Worth came shortly after a similar mistake on its sister ship, the USS Milwaukee, which broke down in the Atlantic Ocean on December 10, less than a month after it was commissioned.
    The ship had to be towed 40 miles to Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia.
    The Navy said at the time that metallic debris was found in filter systems in the ship, causing a loss of pressure in lubricant to gears that transfer power from the ship's diesel and gas turbine engines to its water jet propulsion system.
    Navy officials later explained what happened in an email to CNN.
    The Milwaukee "is designed to operate with gas turbine and diesel engines, which can operate in tandem or independently," Navy Lt. Rebecca Haggard said.
    "In the case of Milwaukee, when switching from one system to the other, a clutch failed to disengage as designed. Instead, the clutch remained spinning and some of the clutch gears were damaged."
    The Milwaukee has since undergone repairs.

    'Learning moments'

    Despite the problems with some of its newest warships, Navy officials are steadfast in their support of the program.
    "As with any new venture, the LCS program has had its ups, downs, and learning moments. Things do not always go as planned. That is no surprise," Adm. Scott H. Swift, commander of the US Pacific Fleet, wrote in the U.S. Naval Institute's Proceedings magazine in July.
    He pointed out early criticisms of platforms such as the Oliver Hazard Perry-class frigates, Spruance-class destroyers and Ticonderoga-class cruisers that went on to have long Navy careers.
    "I am convinced the LCS/frigate program will be similarly vindicated," Swift wrote.
    The Navy's littoral combat ships come in two variants: the monohull and the trimaran, with three hulls.
    The Freedom, Fort Worth and Milwaukee are monohulls. With a draft of between 14 and 15 feet and a speed of 40 knots, the ships are designed to operate in littoral environments, or shallower coastal areas.