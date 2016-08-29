Story highlights Ash Carter has met with his Indian counterpart more than any other

US and India defense cooperation has increased in recent years

Washington (CNN) The US and India's defense chiefs held their sixth meeting Monday, underscoring US efforts to bolster its relationship with India as part of President Barack Obama's pivot to Asia.

US Secretary of Defense Ash Carter said that even before Monday's meeting at the Pentagon, he had spent more time with Indian Defense Minister Manohar Parrikarthan than "any other defense counterpart anywhere in the world."

Carter and Parrikar announced the signing of a logistics exchange memorandum of agreement that will allow the US and Indian navies to receive logistical support at each other's installations.

Though both made it clear that the agreement would not lead to the establishment of American military bases on Indian soil, it is another significant step in building closer ties between the two countries.

The signing came as Secretary of State John Kerry traveled to New Delhi to participate in the US-India Strategic and Commercial Dialogue in another sign of the burgeoning US-India alliance.

Read More