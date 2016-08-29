Tom Barrack: Trump shouldn't talk about Weiner

Story highlights Barrack is a longtime friend of Trump's

He says Trump's campaign is evolving

Washington (CNN) Tom Barrack, a close friend and business associate of Donald Trump, said Monday the Republican presidential nominee should not continue to comment on the latest scandal surrounding former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

"Personally, I don't (believe he should talk about it)," the private equity real estate investor told CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront." "Because I think it detracts from the substance ... I don't personally agree with that."

Weiner, who was at one point considered a rising star in the Democratic Party until a sexting scandal ruined his climb, has had another sexting exchange revealed. A Trump supporter told the New York Post that the two of them exchanged racy photos over the course of about a year. On Monday, Weiner's wife Huma Abedin, one of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's closest aides, announced she is separating from him.

Trump weighed in on the scandal earlier Monday, saying about Weiner on the Dori Monson radio show: "I understood that he had difficulties ... I don't know if these people get cured. It doesn't seem like it."

He also issued a statement: "Huma is making a very wise decision. I know Anthony Weiner well, and she will be far better off without him."

