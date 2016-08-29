Story highlights Sir the Baptist says Trump is out of touch with African Americans

He says the church and the police need to earn the trust of the community

(CNN) Rapper and Chicago native Sir the Baptist told CNN Sunday that Donald Trump is "way out of touch" with the African American community after Trump linked the death of NBA star Dwyane Wade's cousin Nykea Aldridge to the black vote.

Ahead of his performance at the Afro Punk festival in Brooklyn on Sunday, Sir performed a skit opposite "Nightly Show" Donald Trump impersonator Bob DiBuono, where he interrupted the fake Trump as he made his pitch to black voters and confronted him for exploiting the African American community.

The skit ends with Sir grabbing the mic from Trump and beginning a soulful performance of "Creflo (Almighty Dollar)."

"No one politician can relieve centuries of systemic racism and bigotry due to enslavement. It's time for us to ask the tough questions of Trump; to hold him accountable," Sir told CNN. "He has no problem teasing us with promises of jobs and wealth on one hand while exploiting the community in the other, thinking it will deliver him our vote. He is the problem."

Read More