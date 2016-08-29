Rapper 'Rhymefest' to Trump: Come to Chicago

Story highlights "I will walk you down a block, Mr. Trump, and I guarantee you won't get shot," rapper Rhymefest says

Trump recently linked a high-profile shooting death in Chicago to his efforts to reach black voters

(CNN) Grammy- and Oscar-winning artist Rhymefest extended an invitation to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Monday.

"I'm inviting Donald Trump to Chicago. I will walk you down a block, Mr. Trump, and I guarantee you won't get shot," Rhymefest, whose legal name is Che Smith, said in an interview with CNN's Carol Costello.

Although Smith was robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning , he said not everyone in his city is dangerous.

"Chicago is in a fragile state. However, it's not what Donald Trump is saying it is," Smith said. "I live in a South Side community. I can walk down my block without getting shot. I can walk down many blocks without getting shot. But it is the decades of disinvestment in the community that makes us not able to really come together."

