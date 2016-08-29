Obama to meet Erdogan amid anti-ISIS squabble

Story highlights The meeting is the first between Obama and Erdoğan since a coup attempt in Turkey failed in July

Ankara wants the US to extradite a Pennsylvania-based Turkish cleric for alleged involvement

Washington (CNN) President Barack Obama will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of this week's Group of 20 meetings in China to discuss efforts against ISIS, the White House said on Monday.

The meeting, the first between Obama and Erdoğan since a coup attempt in Turkey failed in July, comes amid differences in strategy against ISIS. The US has condemned Turkish strikes on opposition groups in Syria, saying they are distracting from the fight against ISIS, also known as ISIL.

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter cautioned Turkish forces Monday against advancing further south of the Syrian city of Jarablus and clashing with US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces.

"We have called upon Turkey to stay focused on the fight against ISIL and not to engage" the SDF, Carter said while speaking to reporters at the Pentagon alongside his Indian counterpart.

He signaled US support for Turkey's effort to liberate Jarablus and ISIS-controlled areas to the west. He also noted that the US had asked the Kurdish YPG to withdraw their forces east of the Euphrates and said "they are doing that."

Read More