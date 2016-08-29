Obama to meet Erdogan amid anti-ISIS squabble

Failed military coup in Turkey
Police try to stop people from attacking a judge, suspected in the failed coup plot, in Erzurum, Turkey on Tuesday, July 19. Turkey has fired or suspended about 50,000 people as the government intensifies a crackdown following last weekend's failed coup attempt. Teachers, journalists, police and judges have been affected.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Police escort Turkish soldiers, accused of taking part in the attempted coup, as they leave a courthouse in Istanbul's Bakirkoy neighborhood on Saturday, July 16.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Turkish police officers cover the eyes of soldiers as they are transported in a bus from the courthouse in Istanbul on July 16.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Akin Ozturk, front row, center, a four-star general and former commander of the Turkish air force, is among those in police custody whom President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has accused of having led the failed coup attempt.
Failed military coup in Turkey
In a mass detention in Ankara, dozens of detainees are forced to kneel, partially stripped.
Failed military coup in Turkey
A man waves a Turkish flag from a car roof during a July 16 march around Kizilay Square in Ankara after the attempted military coup.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Damaged vehicles are abundant outside the presidential palace in Ankara on July 16.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People kick and beat a Turkish soldier suspected in the attempted coup on Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge on July 16.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Women react after people took over a military position on the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People gather outside the Turkish Parliament in Ankara during an extraordinary session after the failed coup attempt.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Turkey Prime Minister Binali Yildirim addresses the Turkish Parliament after the failed coup attempt.
Failed military coup in Turkey
A protester rests on a bench as smoke billows from the Turkish military headquarters in Ankara.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People stand under a huge Turkish flag during a march around Kizilay Square in Ankara in reaction to the attempted coup.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Members of the Turkish military surrender on Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge on after a failed coup attempt.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People protesting against the coup wave a Turkish flag on top of a monument in Istanbul's Taksim Square.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Clothes and weapons belonging to soldiers involved in the coup attempt are scattered on Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul.
Failed military coup in Turkey
A Turkish police officer in Istanbul embraces a man on a tank in the wake of the violence overnight.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Smoke billows from the direction of the Presidential Palace in Ankara on July 16.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People gather on top of a Turkish military tank in Ankara in the morning after the coup attempt. National intelligence officials said the coup was put down and that the government remains in control.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Turkish people wave national flags from a car in Istanbul.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People gather around a car damaged by a tank in Kizilay Square early on July 16.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People take to the streets near the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge during clashes with military forces in Istanbul.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People escape the clashes in Ankara early Saturday.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Tanks move into position as Turkish citizens attempt to stop them in Ankara.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Citizens in Sivas rush to the streets during the chaotic coup attempt.
Failed military coup in Turkey
A man approaches Turkish military with his hands up at the entrance to the partially closed Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul.
Failed military coup in Turkey
A wounded man is given medical care at the entrance to the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul after clashes with Turkish military.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People react in front of the Justice and Development Party's headquarters in Karabuk.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Soldiers secure an area as supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan protest in Istanbul's Taksim Square.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Turkish military members make their way through the streets of Istanbul.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Supporters of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan protest in front of soldiers in Istanbul's Taksim Square.
Failed military coup in Turkey
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks on CNN Turk via a FaceTime call in Istanbul after members of the country's military attempted to overthrow the government.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Turkish soldiers block Istanbul's iconic Bosphorus Bridge.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Turkish security officers detain police officers, seen in black, in Istanbul, during a security shutdown on the Bosphorus Bridge.
Failed military coup in Turkey
A military airplane is seen flying over Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged people to take to the streets and stand up to the military.
Failed military coup in Turkey
People take cover near the Bosphorus Bridge as military airplanes fly overhead.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Turkish soldiers are seen on the Asian side of Istanbul.
Failed military coup in Turkey
A Turkish security officer stands guard on the side of the road.
Failed military coup in Turkey
Turkish soldiers block Istanbul's Bosphorus Bridge.