(CNN) Brexit campaign leader Nigel Farage wrote an op-ed for the Daily Mail over the weekend recounting his trip to the United States to campaign with Donald Trump, saying the rally he attended "was more like a rock concert than a political meeting" and asserting Trump will "be the new Ronald Reagan."

Farage joined Trump at an event in Jackson, Mississippi, last week, further fueling comparisons between the populist brand of politics that drove the Brexit result and have sparked Trump's political rise -- an analogy Trump himself highlighted when he tweeted, "They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT!"

They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2016

"Trump was MY warm-up man... but I gave him a bounce -- and he'll be the new Ronald Reagan," Farage titled his essay describing his experience with Trump.

Farage raved that the Mississippi rally had the atmosphere of "more like a rock concert than a political meeting."

Farage wrote about his initial misgivings about the Republican presidential nominee, saying his campaign "has been highly controversial," and that "some of his comments have not looked good and left him open to accusations of extremis."

