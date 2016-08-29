Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Michelle Obama's ship has come in: Navy attack sub USS Illinois

Jamie Crawford, CNN

Updated 4:54 PM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A dolphin swims in front of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS John Warner during its sea trials in May 2015. Virginia-class subs, displacing 7,800 tons and at 377 feet long, &quot;are designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; project power ashore with Tomahawk cruise missiles and special operation forces (SOF); carry out inntelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; support battle group operations; and engage in mine warfare,&quot; according to the Navy. The Navy has 29 Virginia-class subs either in service, under construction or under contract for construction. Click through the gallery to see other subs in the U.S. Navy&#39;s fleet.
Photos: U.S. Navy's submarine fleet
A dolphin swims in front of the Virginia-class attack submarine USS John Warner during its sea trials in May 2015. Virginia-class subs, displacing 7,800 tons and at 377 feet long, "are designed to seek and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; project power ashore with Tomahawk cruise missiles and special operation forces (SOF); carry out inntelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; support battle group operations; and engage in mine warfare," according to the Navy. The Navy has 29 Virginia-class subs either in service, under construction or under contract for construction. Click through the gallery to see other subs in the U.S. Navy's fleet.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) departs Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay to conduct routine operations in October 2015. On November 25, the sub struck a buoy when returning to the base, forcing it into drydock for inspection.
Photos: U.S. Navy's submarine fleet
The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729) departs Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay to conduct routine operations in October 2015. On November 25, the sub struck a buoy when returning to the base, forcing it into drydock for inspection.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
The USS Seawolf, shown here in support of European operations in June 2015, is the lead vessel in the three-boat Seawolf class. The Seawolf and the USS Connecticut, the second boat in the class, displace 9,138 tons and are 353 feet long. Click to the next slide to learn more about the third sub in the class, the USS Jimmy Carter.
Photos: U.S. Navy's submarine fleet
The USS Seawolf, shown here in support of European operations in June 2015, is the lead vessel in the three-boat Seawolf class. The Seawolf and the USS Connecticut, the second boat in the class, displace 9,138 tons and are 353 feet long. Click to the next slide to learn more about the third sub in the class, the USS Jimmy Carter.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
The Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Jimmy Carter is moored in a Washington state facility that reduces a ship&#39;s electromagnetic signature in 2006. The Jimmy Carter is 100 feet longer than the first two subs in its class. The extra space is for a &quot;multimission platform,&quot; the Navy says. &quot;This hull section provides for additional payloads to accommodate advanced technology used to carry out classified research and development and for enhanced warfighting capabilities.&quot;
Photos: U.S. Navy's submarine fleet
The Seawolf-class attack submarine USS Jimmy Carter is moored in a Washington state facility that reduces a ship's electromagnetic signature in 2006. The Jimmy Carter is 100 feet longer than the first two subs in its class. The extra space is for a "multimission platform," the Navy says. "This hull section provides for additional payloads to accommodate advanced technology used to carry out classified research and development and for enhanced warfighting capabilities."
Hide Caption
4 of 7
The U.S. Navy has 14 ballistic missile submarines, also called boomers, in service. The boomers, displacing 18,750 tons submerged and 560 feet long, can carry 24 nuclear-armed Trident II ballistic missiles and serve as nuclear deterrents. Here, Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) departs a Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 2013 after an engineering overhaul.
Photos: U.S. Navy's submarine fleet
The U.S. Navy has 14 ballistic missile submarines, also called boomers, in service. The boomers, displacing 18,750 tons submerged and 560 feet long, can carry 24 nuclear-armed Trident II ballistic missiles and serve as nuclear deterrents. Here, Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) departs a Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 2013 after an engineering overhaul.
Hide Caption
5 of 7
The Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Ohio transits Puget Sound, Washington, in June 2015. The Ohio and three other guided-missile subs -- USS Florida, USS Michigan and USS Georgia -- were originally built and deployed as ballistic-missile subs, but were converted to guided-missile platforms beginning in 2002 after the Navy concluded it had a surplus of the boomers.
Photos: U.S. Navy's submarine fleet
The Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Ohio transits Puget Sound, Washington, in June 2015. The Ohio and three other guided-missile subs -- USS Florida, USS Michigan and USS Georgia -- were originally built and deployed as ballistic-missile subs, but were converted to guided-missile platforms beginning in 2002 after the Navy concluded it had a surplus of the boomers.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Hampton surfaces through Arctic ice in March 2014. The Los Angeles-class is the biggest in the Navy&#39;s sub fleet, with 41 now in commission. These subs displace 6,900 tons and are 360 feet long. The class was introduced in 1976.
Photos: U.S. Navy's submarine fleet
The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Hampton surfaces through Arctic ice in March 2014. The Los Angeles-class is the biggest in the Navy's sub fleet, with 41 now in commission. These subs displace 6,900 tons and are 360 feet long. The class was introduced in 1976.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
U.S. Navy&#39;s submarine fleet 1USS Georgia submarineU.S. Navy&#39;s submarine fleet 4U.S. Navy&#39;s submarine fleet 5U.S. Navy&#39;s submarine fleet 2U.S. Navy&#39;s submarine fleet 3U.S. Navy&#39;s submarine fleet 6

Story highlights

  • Illinois is home to the Navy's only basic training facility
  • Virginia-class submarines are nuclear-powered vessels

Washington (CNN)The US Navy has received an attack submarine sponsored by first lady Michelle Obama and named for her home state, the Navy announced Monday.

The USS Illinois, a Virginia-class submarine, was christened by Obama at a ceremony last October. It was built by General Dynamics Electric Boat.
    Obama, a native of Chicago, has made support of service members and veterans of the military, along with their families, a central focus of her role as first lady.
    In Navy tradition, the sponsor a ship is mostly a ceremonial role and normally filled by a woman. Technically the sponsor is considered a member of the crew and may advocate for the ship's continued service. Sponsors are chosen by the secretary of the Navy.
    RELATED: Military's fashion don't cost hundreds of millions
    Read More
    In addition to the USS Illinois, Obama was also the sponsor of the Coast Guard Cutter Stratton based in Alameda, California.
    Illinois is home to the Navy's only basic training facility, located in Great Lakes, Illinois -- a facility where every enlisted sailor begins his or her service.
    The vessel is the ninth submarine of its class to finish and deliver ahead of schedule, the Navy said in a press release.
    RELATED: Pentagon weapons tester: F-35 fighter jet has 'significant' problems
    "Illinois' delivery continues the program's success of delivering Virginia-class submarines ahead of schedule and within budget," Navy Capt. Michael J. Stevens, said in the release. "Our plan is to have Illinois out on operations next year, going from construction start to mission-ready in just over six years."
    Virginia-class submarines are nuclear-powered vessels designed to conduct anti-submarine and anti-surface ship warfare, and also offer intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. They have the ability to attack targets on land with Tomahawk cruise missiles.
    The Illinois is the 13th submarine of the class.
    RELATED: Audit reveals Army's trillion-dollar accounting gaffes
    Former first lady Laura Bush sponsored the USS Texas, another Virginia-class submarine in 2004. Hillary Clinton sponsored the USS Columbia, a Los Angeles-class submarine, when she served as first lady.
    The Illinois is scheduled to be commissioned on October 29 in Groton, Connecticut.
    It is the second ship in the Navy to bear the name. The first Illinois was a battleship that began its service in December 1907.