Story highlights Illinois is home to the Navy's only basic training facility

Virginia-class submarines are nuclear-powered vessels

Washington (CNN) The US Navy has received an attack submarine sponsored by first lady Michelle Obama and named for her home state, the Navy announced Monday.

The USS Illinois, a Virginia-class submarine, was christened by Obama at a ceremony last October. It was built by General Dynamics Electric Boat.

Obama, a native of Chicago, has made support of service members and veterans of the military, along with their families, a central focus of her role as first lady.

In Navy tradition, the sponsor a ship is mostly a ceremonial role and normally filled by a woman. Technically the sponsor is considered a member of the crew and may advocate for the ship's continued service. Sponsors are chosen by the secretary of the Navy.

Read More