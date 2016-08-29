Trump backer tweets cartoon of Clinton in blackface

Story highlights Trump surrogate Mark Burns defended his tweet of Clinton in blackface

Burns tweeted in Clinton's voice, accusing her of pandering for African-American votes

Washington (CNN) A prominent African-American supporter of Donald Trump tweeted a cartoon portraying Hillary Clinton in blackface that cast her as pandering to black voters.

Pastor Mark Burns, the Trump surrogate who tweeted the image Monday afternoon, told MSNBC that he stands by it.

"The picture is designed to draw attention to the very fact that Hillary Clinton does pander to black people," Burns said. "She does pander and the policies are not good for African-Americans. It's doing exactly what it's designed to do. We're not playing the political PC game to make you feel good."

Black Americans, THANK YOU FOR YOUR VOTES and letting me use you again..See you again in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/c4BOc6Tgkt — Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) August 29, 2016

"Black Americans, THANK YOU FOR YOUR VOTES and letting me use you again..See you again in 4 years," Burns tweeted in the voice of Clinton -- along with a cartoon depicting her poorly pandering to African-American voters.

The cartoon features Clinton holding an anti-police sign -- a criticism of her stance on the spate of African-Americans' deaths that have involved police force.

