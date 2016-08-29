Clinton at fundraiser: 'I do not know which Donald Trump will show up' at debates

Story highlights Clinton was overheard by reporters speaking at a fundraiser

She asked attendees for debate advice

East Hampton, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton discussed the pros and cons of debating Donald Trump Monday at a fundraiser in the Hamptons, telling donors that while she is preparing to debate, she doesn't "know which Donald Trump will show up."

Clinton, who is in the midst of a fundraising blitz across the country, solicited advice from the donors at East Hampton home of Karen and Charles Phillips, CEO of InFor, a financial systems software company. Clinton's press pool overheard the speech from inside the home.

"I am not taking anything, anyone or any place for granted. This is the most unpredictable electoral season that I certainly can remember and I am running against someone who will say or do anything," Clinton said. "And who knows what that might be. We have three debates ... I do not know which Donald Trump will show up."

She continued: "Maybe he will try to be presidential and try to convey a gravity that he hasn't done before or will he come in and try to insult and try to score some points."

Clinton has headlined 33 fundraisers in August, all of which have been closed to the press. While Monday's event was closed to the press, the pool of reporters following Clinton overheard her comments.

