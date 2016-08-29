Trump disavows robo-call from David Duke

Story highlights Duke recorded a call linking himself to Trump

Democrats looked to capitalize on the controversy

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's campaign is disavowing support from a prominent white nationalist, David Duke, who is once again causing problems for the Republican nominee by claiming that Trump is a kindred spirit.

Duke is running for Senate in Louisiana, and he has recorded an automated call pitching both his and Trump's campaigns as a way to halt increases in immigration and cure what he calls racial aggression.

"It's time to stand up and vote for Donald Trump for president and vote for me, David Duke for the US Senate," Duke says in the call, which was first reported Monday by BuzzFeed

Trump, who has been slow to distance himself from the former Ku Klux Klan leader in the past, issued a statement later Monday doing just that.

"Mr. Trump has continued to denounce David Duke and any group or individual associated with a message of hate," Trump's campaign said in a statement. "There is no place for this in the Republican Party or our country. We have no knowledge of these calls or any related activities, but strongly condemn and disavow."

Read More