Abedin, Weiner separating after new sexting allegations

Story highlights A Donald Trump supporter is alleging former Rep. Anthony Weiner sent sexually suggestive photos of himself

Weiner is married to one of Hillary Clinton's closest aides, Huma Abedin

Washington (CNN) Longtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin announced Monday that she and former US Rep. Anthony Weiner are separating after new reports surfaced that he sent sexually suggestive photos again.

"After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I have made the decision to separate from my husband. Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy," Abedin said in a statement Monday.

Weiner, who torpedoed his own political career five years ago with a sexting scandal and whose wife is Hillary Clinton's closest adviser, deleted his Twitter account after the latest report surfaced.

A Donald Trump supporter told the New York Post that the two of them exchanged racy photos over the course of about a year, including one exchange where she alleges that he sexted her with his son apparently sleeping next to him.

"Someone just climbed into my bed," Weiner allegedly wrote in a message, sent July 31, 2015, according to the Post.