Who's really to blame for Hope Solo's fall?

Abby Wambach acknowledges the crowd after making her 255th and final appearance for the U.S. women's national team against China on December 16, 2015.
The 35-year-old is the leading scorer in the history of international soccer, with 184 goals.
The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup on Sunday, July 5, in Vancouver, Canada. The United States defeated Japan with a final score of 5-2. Click through to see highlights from the tournament:
Megan Rapinoe of the United States celebrates the decisive win against Japan.
Abby Wambach celebrates after the U.S. victory.
Lauren Holiday of the United States heads the ball above Japan's Nahomi Kawasumi.
Japan's Yuki Ogimi and United States' Meghan Klingenberg vie for the ball during the second half.
Lloyd scores her team's second goal against Japan on July 5.
Lauren Holiday of the United States scores her first goal against Japan on July 5.
Ayumi Kaihori of Japan reacts as a ball from Carli Lloyd rolls into the goal box.
Lloyd is congratulated by teammates Hope Solo and Megan Rapinoe after scoring a goal.
Lloyd celebrates scoring the opening goal against Japan.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden cheers on Team USA during the game in Vancouver.
American Kelley O'Hara, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Germany on Tuesday, June 30. The goal, late in the second half, clinched a 2-0 semifinal victory for the Americans in Montreal.
Carli Lloyd scores the Americans' opening goal from a penalty.
U.S forward Alex Morgan is defended by Germany's Annike Krahn, left, and Lena Goessling.
American Morgan Brian, left, and German Simone Laudehr chase down the ball.
U.S. midfielder Tobin Heath gets knocked over by Germany's Tabea Kemme.
U.S. defender Meghan Klingenberg stands over China's Wang Lisi during a Women's World Cup match in Ottawa on Friday, June 26. The United States won 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.
China's Lou Jiahui collides with U.S. defender Julie Johnston.
Heath fights for the ball with China's Pang Fengyue.
U.S. forward Amy Rodriguez kicks the ball during the China match.
Johnston and China's Wang Shuang vie for the ball during the second half.
Nataly Arias of Colombia, center, controls the ball near U.S. forward Abby Wambach.
Lloyd goes for the ball between Colombia's Stefany Castano, left, and Natalia Gaitan.
Rapinoe heads the ball against Colombia.
Clavijo stretches for the ball in front of U.S. midfielder Lauren Holiday.
Wambach, top, scores against Nigeria during a match Tuesday, June 16, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Americans won the match 1-0, clinching top spot in their group.
U.S. goalie Hope Solo makes a save against Nigeria.
A young U.S. fan watches the team warm up in Vancouver.
Morgan, making her first start of the tournament, keeps her eye on the ball against Nigeria.
Heath is tackled by Nigeria's Esther Sunday.
U.S. fans wait for the Nigeria match to start.
Solo, right, punches the ball away during a match against Sweden on Friday, June 12. The match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, ended in a 0-0 draw.
Rapinoe tries to hold off Sweden's Therese Sjogran.
Wambach plays in the second half against Sweden.
U.S. supporters cheer their team during the Sweden match.
Sjogran and Sydney Leroux chase down the ball.
U.S. fans prepare to watch the Sweden match.
Rapinoe celebrates after scoring a goal against Australia in the team's opening match Monday, June 8, in Winnipeg. Rapinoe would later score again as the United States won 3-1.
Leroux (No. 2), Wambach (No. 20) and other U.S. players celebrate after winning the Australia match.
U.S. forward Christen Press heads the ball against Australia. She scored a goal in the second half.
Leroux slides into Australia's Servet Uzunlar.
Solo made some big saves in the Australia match, especially early in the first half.
