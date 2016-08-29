Who's really to blame for Hope Solo's fall?

Story highlights Mel Robbins: U.S. Soccer suspended star goalkeeper Hope Solo after years of misbehavior. What took so long?

She says companies commonly don't dismiss toxic employees, dragging organization down

Mel Robbins is a CNN commentator, legal analyst, best-selling author and keynote speaker. She is a contributing editor for Success magazine. In 2014, she was named outstanding news talk-radio host by the Gracie Awards. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Many soccer fans consider Hope Solo the best goalkeeper, male or female, U.S. Soccer has ever seen. She has played in 202 international games and delivered shutouts in more than half of those. She's won two Olympic gold medals and helped secure the United States' 2015 World Cup win.

She's dominated the field for more than a decade, which is why her behavior off the field has been tolerated for so long. She has trashed her coaches, berated teammates and frustrated the federation. And until now, U.S. Soccer has given her behavior a slap on the wrist. Last Wednesday, that came to an end.

To me, this is not a story about soccer. It is a story about organizational dysfunction and how we as a society bend over backwards to protect performers - regardless of their toxic behavior - and allow them to remain in positions with authority.

JUST WATCHED USA women seek revenge Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH USA women seek revenge 01:41

We are quick to think of athletes as brands but the fact is, athletes are employees. When their performance lags, teams don't hesitate to fire them. But just like their corporate counterparts, when athletes are stars — even toxic stars — teams tend to tolerate it.

U.S. Soccer has had the same response to Solo as many employers do: "Yeah, I know he's a problem, but he's our top sales guy." "Yes, we are aware of the claims but how could we replace her?" "Yeah, I know she just got arrested, and trashed her teammate in an interview but did you see her last game? It was a shut out."

Read More