Gary Johnson: Build a better immigration system, not a wall

Story highlights Gary Johnson: Our politicians, both right and left, have created a system for legal immigration that simply doesn't work

Our bureaucracy makes it slow and cumbersome to come here legally, he says

Gary Johnson is the presidential nominee for the Libertarian Party and a former governor of New Mexico. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) I'm tired of hearing about a big, beautiful wall and who should pay for it. And I'm weary of hearing politicians try to gain votes on the backs of immigrants, both legal and undocumented, by calling one another bigots.

As a white guy who served two terms as Governor of New Mexico, a border state with by far the largest percentage of Latino residents in the nation, I really wish the nativists and panderers alike would just take a break, admit what the real problems are, and let common sense prevail.

There's a reason why Donald Trump is now fumbling his way toward the "middle" on immigration policy, after having gained the Republican nomination on nativist promises to build a wall along our Mexico border and deport 11 million undocumented immigrants.

Rounding up more than 11 million people -- a population larger than all but the 7 largest states in the union -- is a ludicrous notion to begin with. Everyone knows it, including Donald Trump. It was a lie cloaked in a promise. Even if it were possible, the idea of federal authorities rounding up millions of people and loading them on buses is an image America could never stomach.

JUST WATCHED Does Trump have a clear policy on immigration? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Does Trump have a clear policy on immigration? 07:25

Americans know better. They know that the only realistic and, to borrow from this week's language from Mr. Trump, humane policy is to find a fair and safe way to allow non-criminal, undocumented immigrants to get right with the law and go about their lives, paying taxes, having a valid Social Security number, and earning a legal status.

Read More