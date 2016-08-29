Gene Wilder was a new kind of Hollywood star

Story highlights Gene Wilder was the kind of movie star who could have only come into being during the 1970s, when movies themselves were in flux, writes Gene Seymour.

Seymour: He made the transition from character actor to leading man, showing that he could be zany and still make an emotional connection to audiences

Gene Seymour is a film critic who has written about music, movies and culture for The New York Times, Newsday, Entertainment Weekly and the Washington Post. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer.

(CNN) Gene Wilder, who died Monday at 83 after a long illness, was the kind of movie star who could have only come into being during the 1970s, when movies themselves were in flux.

For American film, especially, it was a decade of creative upheaval and ferment; when leading men weren't just in the traditional good-looking guy mode, such as Burt Reynolds and Clint Eastwood, but also regular-looking guys with strong-if-quirky personalities, such as Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman and a bespectacled polymath named Woody Allen.

Wilder's leading man capital was every bit as strong as these performers' -- and his range was, likely, even broader.

He could be nerdy and needy, as he was in his first two notable screen roles, the diffident newlywed undertaker in 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde" and the explosively neurotic accountant in 1968's "The Producers."

JUST WATCHED Gene Wilder: I love acting, hate show business (2002) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Gene Wilder: I love acting, hate show business (2002) 01:10

He could be winsome and enigmatic, as he was in the 1971 version of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (one of those box-office flops that later became a cult classic). He could be implacably cool (the fast-drawing Waco Kid in 1974's "Blazing Saddles") or unaccountably weird (the doctor in love with a sheep in 1972's "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask").