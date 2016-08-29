How Trump can prep for the debate and win

Story highlights The first presidential debate is one month away.

Lanhee J. Chen: There are five steps Trump can take to win the debate and make the fall campaign competitive again

Lanhee J. Chen is a CNN Political Commentator and the David and Diane Steffy Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. He was the policy director on the Romney-Ryan 2012 campaign and participated extensively in preparing Romney for his debate performances. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The upcoming debates are Donald Trump's best (and likely last) chance to influence the course of this year's presidential election. The three general election debates planned over the next two months are crucial -- particularly for the candidate who is behind -- because they give voters a chance to see both candidates in their own words, free from the influence of scripted television ads or staged campaign events. A strong performance by the underdog, such as Mitt Romney's showing in the first debate against President Barack Obama in 2012, can force voters to take a second look at a candidate they may have written off and make the fall campaign competitive once more.

Because these debates have potential to impact the race, observers are rightfully curious about what Trump has done to prepare for them. After all, a disciplined and targeted debate prep process helped Romney win the first matchup four years ago, and could do the same for Trump.

Lanhee J. Chen

Unfortunately, "disciplined" and "targeted" aren't words that have often been used to describe Trump or his campaign to date. If he wants the campaign to be competitive, Trump doesn't need to match Hillary Clinton word for word and policy for policy in the upcoming debates. But there are a few goals he should focus his preparation on:

1. Advancing the overarching strategic narrative of Clinton as untrustworthy and out-of-touch. Trump should understand that general election debates are, above all, an opportunity to draw an unflattering frame around your opponent. Each statement during the debate, as well as every exchange, should be focused on advancing the campaign's strongest argument against Clinton. For Trump, the strategic frame is fairly obvious: Clinton cannot be trusted and doesn't understand the needs of Americans across the country. To be successful, Trump should try to turn every answer and exchange during the debate back to this basic premise.

