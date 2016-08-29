Peniel Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in Political Values and Ethics and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of several books, most recently " Stokely: A Life ." The views expressed here are his.

(CNN) Colin Kaepernick, the former Pro Bowler, Super Bowl participant and quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, couldn't take it anymore.

He did this by refusing to stand during the National Anthem at NFL preseason games.

Now a black athlete that white Americans have cheered on the football field is being widely demonized for daring to "stand with the people that are being oppressed." His position has placed him at the center of a national debate about race, but also about the fundamental right of an individual to protest against an enduring symbol of American power.

Tess Apslund, 42, stands with a raised fist in front of uniformed neo-Nazis during a Nordic Resistance Movement demonstration in Borlange, Sweden, on Sunday, May 1.

Tess Apslund, 42, stands with a raised fist in front of uniformed neo-Nazis during a Nordic Resistance Movement demonstration in Borlange, Sweden, on Sunday, May 1.

A riot police officer uses tear gas as people protest the destruction of a park for a pedestrian project in Istanbul's Taksim Square on May 28, 2013. The woman in red became the face of the protests.

A riot police officer uses tear gas as people protest the destruction of a park for a pedestrian project in Istanbul's Taksim Square on May 28, 2013. The woman in red became the face of the protests.

Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo on December 17, 2011. On January 25, people took to the streets in demonstrations against corruption and failing economic policies. From the beginning, the revolution in Egypt was propelled by the use of social media. The events in Egypt served as a flash point for journalists on the ground, too. For perhaps one of the first times, history itself has been recorded instantaneously, as reporters took to Twitter to share 140-character updates and personal stories from the protests.

Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo on December 17, 2011. On January 25, people took to the streets in demonstrations against corruption and failing economic policies. From the beginning, the revolution in Egypt was propelled by the use of social media. The events in Egypt served as a flash point for journalists on the ground, too. For perhaps one of the first times, history itself has been recorded instantaneously, as reporters took to Twitter to share 140-character updates and personal stories from the protests.

Police Lt. John Pike at the University of California, Davis, uses pepper spray to break up Occupy UC Davis protesters on the school's quad on November 18, 2011. This image sparked controversy amid the Occupy protests and fueled the flames for protesters. A judge ruled that the university must pay Pike $38,000 in workers' compensation for the depression and anxiety he suffered as a result of the backlash from the incident.

Police Lt. John Pike at the University of California, Davis, uses pepper spray to break up Occupy UC Davis protesters on the school's quad on November 18, 2011. This image sparked controversy amid the Occupy protests and fueled the flames for protesters. A judge ruled that the university must pay Pike $38,000 in workers' compensation for the depression and anxiety he suffered as a result of the backlash from the incident.

A man in Tiananmen Square stands in front of a column of T-59 tanks on June 4, 1989.

A man in Tiananmen Square stands in front of a column of T-59 tanks on June 4, 1989.

Mary Ann Vecchio kneels over the body of student Jeffrey Miller during an anti-war demonstration at Kent State University in Ohio on May 4, 1970.

Mary Ann Vecchio kneels over the body of student Jeffrey Miller during an anti-war demonstration at Kent State University in Ohio on May 4, 1970.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono give a press conference during their "bed-in" for peace at an Amsterdam hotel in March 1969.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono give a press conference during their "bed-in" for peace at an Amsterdam hotel in March 1969.

Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists in the Black Power salute on October 16, 1968, in Mexico City.

Tommie Smith and John Carlos, gold and bronze medalists in the 200-meter run at the 1968 Olympic Games, raise their fists in the Black Power salute on October 16, 1968, in Mexico City.

Students in Paris hurl projectiles at the police on Boulevard Saint-Germain during the uprisings of May 6, 1968.

Students in Paris hurl projectiles at the police on Boulevard Saint-Germain during the uprisings of May 6, 1968.

Jan Rose Kasmir stands in front of National Guard members outside the Pentagon during an anti-Vietnam War march on October 21, 1967.

Jan Rose Kasmir stands in front of National Guard members outside the Pentagon during an anti-Vietnam War march on October 21, 1967.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on the Mall in Washington during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to supporters on the Mall in Washington during the March on Washington on August 28, 1963.

A 17-year-old civil rights demonstrator, defying an anti-parade ordinance in Birmingham, Alabama, is attacked by a police dog on May 3, 1963.

A 17-year-old civil rights demonstrator, defying an anti-parade ordinance in Birmingham, Alabama, is attacked by a police dog on May 3, 1963.

Rosa Parks became an inspiration for the modern civil rights movement when she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 1, 1955, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus. For 381 days, African-Americans boycotted public transportation to protest Parks' arrest and, in turn, segregation laws. The boycott led to a 1956 Supreme Court ruling desegregating public transportation in Montgomery. Soon after, Parks was photographed near the front of a bus in what became an enduring image of the civil rights movement.

Rosa Parks became an inspiration for the modern civil rights movement when she was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 1, 1955, after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a city bus. For 381 days, African-Americans boycotted public transportation to protest Parks' arrest and, in turn, segregation laws. The boycott led to a 1956 Supreme Court ruling desegregating public transportation in Montgomery. Soon after, Parks was photographed near the front of a bus in what became an enduring image of the civil rights movement.

On March 12, 1930, Indian nationalist leader Mahatma Gandhi led a nonviolent protest against the British Empire. The march protested the British tax on salt, a necessity of everyday life. Gandhi called for Indians to illegally make salt or buy it illegally. More nonviolent protests against the tax were mounted in large cities across India, and Gandhi's methods eventually led to India's independence.

On March 12, 1930, Indian nationalist leader Mahatma Gandhi led a nonviolent protest against the British Empire. The march protested the British tax on salt, a necessity of everyday life. Gandhi called for Indians to illegally make salt or buy it illegally. More nonviolent protests against the tax were mounted in large cities across India, and Gandhi's methods eventually led to India's independence.

Kaepernick is being pilloried on social media for being unpatriotic -- an ironic allegation considering the national mourning over the recent passing of Muhammad Ali, who was convicted of draft evasion after he decided, on religious principle, not to serve in Vietnam. Like Ali, Kaepernick decided to follow his conscience no matter the consequences.

On the same day he addressed teammates about his stance in a closed-door meeting, Kapernick calmly spoke to more than two dozen reporters in an 18-minute press conference. His answers were thoughtful and considered, some more sure-footed than others. With his large afro and full beard, Kaepernick, who is biracial, cut a broodingly dashing protest figure reminiscent of the Black Power era.

Parts of this summer, for better and worse, have indeed echoed the political and racial turmoil of the 1960s. Black athletes boldly entered the fray in 1968, with Olympic sprinters Tommie Smith and John Carlos celebrating their gold and bronze medals by donning black gloves and black socks (sans shoes, to symbolize poverty) and raising their fists. That same year President Lyndon Johnson's Kerner Commission on civil disorders and racial unrest found that America was moving "toward two societies, one black, one white—separate and unequal."

Milwaukee, Baltimore, and Ferguson have borne out this prediction.

The Black Lives Matter Movement has inspired a new generation of black athletes, including NBA players LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony, who called for racial justice at this year's ESPY's.

Photos: Muhammad Ali's religious journey Shortly after he defeated Sonny Liston for the world heavyweight championship in February 1964, Muhammad Ali announced that he had joined the Nation of Islam. Here Ali meets with Malcolm X, who led Ali to the Nation of Islam, in New York. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Muhammad Ali's religious journey Flanked by fellow pilgrims, Muhammad Ali prays inside the Holy Mosque in Mecca during a January 1972 pilgrimage to the spiritual center of the Muslim world. After visiting the Prophet Mohammed's tomb in Medina, Ali said he became convinced that he could defeat Joe Frazier in a rematch. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Muhammad Ali's religious journey Muhammad Ali kisses the Holy Black Stone in the Kaaba during his pilgrimage to Mecca in January 1972. The stone is said to have been given to Abraham by the archangel Gabriel. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Muhammad Ali's religious journey Ali addresses a Nation of Islam meeting in London in December 1974. The following year, Ali left the Nation of Islam and embraced Sunnism, a more mainstream Islamic faith. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Muhammad Ali's religious journey Muslims reach out to shake hands with Muhammad Ali during his visit to a mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in June 1975. After leaving the Nation of Islam, Ali followed Sunni Islam. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Muhammad Ali's religious journey Ali prays at a mosque in Cairo in October 1986. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Muhammad Ali's religious journey Muhammad Ali prays in a mosque at his former training camp in Deer Lake, Pennsylvaina, in June 1991. By 2005, Ali had embraced Sufism, a strand of Islam that emphasizes a personal connection with the divine. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Muhammad Ali's religious journey After the attacks of 9/11, Muhammad Ali spoke out against terrorism, saying that true followers of Islam are peaceful. Hide Caption 8 of 8

Ali's refusal of military induction in 1967 remains the gold standard of athletic protest, but Kaepernick's stance is noteworthy in its own right, especially since it evokes national debates about freedom of speech and the very meaning of the American flag.

Historically, African Americans have fought bravely in every war since the nation's founding, only to see black uniformed former soldiers beaten, lynched, and Jim Crowed back home.

Frederick Douglass, the civil rights activist who became a key advisor to President Abraham Lincoln, summed up the distance between American democracy's symbol and substance in his epic 1852 speech, "The Meaning of July Fourth for the Negro." Douglass argued that celebrations of freedom rang hollow in a nation where black lives were considered a species of property sentenced to generational slavery.

Martin Luther King spoke 53 years ago of the "fierce urgency of now" in discussing issues of race, war, and poverty. Less well remembered was King's argument that "the greatness of America lies in the right to protest for right."

Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter started with a hashtag. Now it is a rallying cry, a cause and a movement in the wake of the deaths of black men at the hands of police. The latest police shootings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile have spurred a new round of protests across the country and worldwide. Hide Caption 1 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Some organizers say the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the death of Trayvon Martin in 2012 is where the movement began. Demonstrators wore hoodies and carried Skittles, the candy Martin had bought on the night he was killed. Hide Caption 2 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The shooting death of unarmed teen Michael Brown in August 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri, by an officer lit an existing fuse and protests engulfed the town. Hide Caption 3 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter By the time Eric Garner died after being placed in a chokehold by a New York Police Department officer, support for Black Lives Matter had grown nationwide. Hide Caption 4 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Protests and clashes with police after the officer wasn't indicted in the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson led to another round of protests, with the rallying cry "No justice, no peace." Hide Caption 5 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Demands for change led to organized protests in major cities, including New York, Washington, Boston, San Francisco and Oakland, California, in December 2014. Hide Caption 6 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Activist Muhiyidin d'Baha took the call for action into a North Charleston, South Carolina, City Council after the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer. Hide Caption 7 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The death of Freddie Gray in Baltimore led to frustrations that splintered into violence; a CVS Pharmacy was looted and burned during protests after his funeral. Hide Caption 8 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter A battle waged against the Confederate flag as a symbol of hatred after Dylann Roof was accused of killing nine people in a South Carolina church in an attempt to spark a race war. Activist Brittany "Bree" Newsome took the battle flag off the flagpole at the Statehouse in Columbia, South Carolina. Hide Caption 9 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The political activism entered the 2016 campaign, with some parts of the movement deciding to interrupt presidential candidates to demand more be done. Hide Caption 10 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter demonstrators made a point of protesting Democratic events to bring attention to their issues. The group had a tense meeting with Hillary Clinton in New Hampshire and released video of the conversation. Hide Caption 11 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The movement also worked its way into popular culture, sparking an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which took on a police officer killing an innocent unarmed black man. Hide Caption 12 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter protesters continued to disrupt political events in an attempt to be heard, including this Hillary Clinton event in Atlanta. Hide Caption 13 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Racial tensions led to a weekslong protest movement at the University of Missouri campus that ousted both the university president and the school's chancellor. Hide Caption 14 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter The movement was born out of frustration over the death of young black men. Jamar Clark's funeral in Minneapolis in November is an example of that continued unified response. Hide Caption 15 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Black Lives Matter demonstrators march in Cleveland on December 29, 2015, after a grand jury declined to indict Cleveland Police officer Timothy Loehmann for the fatal shooting of Tamir Rice on November 22, 2014. Hide Caption 16 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Sirica Bolling raises her fist as she walks down Jefferson Avenue during a Black Lives Matter protest in Newport News, Va., Sunday July 10, 2016, following the fatal shootings of Alton Sterling in Louisiana and Philando Castile in Minnesota. Hide Caption 17 of 18 Photos: Evolution of Black Lives Matter Demonstrations have popped up in cities around the world, including this one in London on July 10, 2016, following the most recent police shootings. Hide Caption 18 of 18

Kaepernick's critics miss the nation's raison d'être when they chide him as being disrespectful to the military. American power, at its best, rests in the strength of its citizens — and anyone else — to debate ideas without fear of reprisal. Uniformed soldiers have fought, bled, and in some cases, died for this right. As have thousands of ordinary citizens who bled for democracy at home for freedom's cause.

The flag is not the sole property of the military, political conservatives, or the right wing. Civil rights activists, African American veterans, and ordinary citizens have protested while proudly carrying the flag, while others have demonstrated by defacing, burning, or repudiating that very symbol. American citizens have the right to do both, and the failure to acknowledge this is a devastating blow to democracy and citizenship.

The Civil Rights Movement's heroic period, from 1954's Brown Supreme Court decision to the 1965 Voting Rights Act, is today lauded as a political and moral good, the consequence of a unified nation coming to grips with ancient legacies of bondage.

It's a great story, except that it's mostly fiction.

The civil rights era featured thousands of arrests; state-sanctioned violence against peaceful demonstrators; FBI surveillance of American heroes; the Klan and white supremacists gaining new standing; white and black students being murdered by law enforcement; and black children being spat on, cursed at, and arrested for trying to integrate public schools.

These distressing signs proved to be only the tip of the iceberg.

JUST WATCHED Kaepernick's parents surprise reporter Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Kaepernick's parents surprise reporter 00:51

The Black Lives Matter generation confronts a legacy of inequality and institutional racism most brutally expressed through the criminal justice system even as it transcends those very confines.

Protests continue to cast a strobe light on racial injustice even as too many Americans prefer the status quo instead of perceived discomfort, want order to substitute for justice, and demand silence to quell dissent.

Kaepernick's decision to speak truth to power and the ensuing fallout illustrates something important. The same nation that upon his death celebrated Muhammad Ali's youthful rebellion has yet to develop the political maturity to engage in a dialogue with a young black athlete courageous enough to make his own righteous point: that there is a yawning gap between one of American democracy's most enduring symbols and the nation's treatment of black bodies who continue to fight, bleed, and die to preserve freedom at home and abroad.