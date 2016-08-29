Story highlights Raul Reyes: AP story implied Clinton gave more access to those who donated to Clinton Foundation

He says report was disservice to readership, which expects impartiality and accuracy

Raul A. Reyes, an attorney and member of the USA Today board of contributors, writes frequently for CNN Opinion. Follow him on Twitter @RaulAReyes. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) The Associated Press last week released the results of an analysis of donors to the Clinton Foundation. Coming just 72 days before Election Day, it seemed to hold bombshell potential, or at least to present another complicated ethical issue for Clinton to explain.

"More than half of the people outside the government who met with Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state gave money -- either personally or through companies or groups -- to the Clinton Foundation," its first sentence reads.

The AP found that 85 out of 154 people from private interests who met with Clinton also gave money to the Clinton Foundation.

JUST WATCHED AP editor answers critics of Clinton Foundation story Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH AP editor answers critics of Clinton Foundation story 07:19

According to AP reporters Stephen Braun and Eileen Sullivan, these donors constituted an "extraordinary proportion" of the larger group of donors, one that suggests Clinton's "possible ethics challenges if elected president."

The AP report sounds bad for Clinton, right? Not so fast. The problem is that the AP presented facts out of context and somehow built a whole report around Clinton having done nothing wrong. Although the AP is one of the most respected news organizations in the world, this "Big Story" does not live up to its usual high standards.