Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Sunday night, the New York Post published photos that appeared to have been sent last year between former US Rep. Anthony Weiner and a "busty brunette out West" (said the Post), following a tip from said brunette. Perhaps the most damning photo — if the media reaction is any indication — features what the paper says is Weiner's crotch, clothed only in white briefs, and a small boy beside him. The Post says the boy is his his son with Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's close aide.

"Someone just climbed into my bed," read the accompanying text message, according to the Post.

The woman he was allegedly texting with was not an old friend. The Post received a number of explicit messages allegedly sent between her and Weiner between January 2015 and as recently as this month.

Before anyone could issue the shocked, judgment-laden incitements that are de rigueur with this kind of thing — What is Huma thinking? How could she stay with him? — Abedin announced that she and Weiner would indeed be separating, effective immediately.

"Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life," she said in a statement issued Monday.