Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing Monday that killed dozens of recruits at a military training camp in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, according to the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency.

At least 45 people were killed in the attack, and 60 others were wounded, Doctors Without Borders communications manager Malak Shaher told CNN. The Aden governor's office said the death toll was as high as 60.

The car bomb exploded inside a training camp for forces allied to Saudi-backed Yemeni President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi, according to two senior security officials in Aden.

The explosion occurred at 8:15 a.m. local time (1.15 a.m. ET) while recruits were waiting in line to be enrolled among troops heading to battle at the Saudi-Yemeni border, the officials said.