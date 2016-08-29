ISIS claims suicide bomb attack at Yemeni military training camp

Story highlights Aden is the de facto base for Hadi's Saudi-backed government

The site was a training camp for forces loyal to Hadi

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide car bombing that killed dozens of recruits at a military training camp Monday in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, according to a statement by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq agency which was widely circulated on social media.

At least 45 people were killed in the attack and sixty others wounded, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) communications manager Malak Shaher told CNN.

The car bomb exploded inside a training camp for forces allied to Saudi-backed Yemeni President Abdu Rabu Mansour Hadi, according to two senior security officials in Aden.

The explosion occurred at 8:15 a.m. local time (1.15 a.m. ET) while recruits were waiting in line to be enrolled among troops heading to battle at the Saudi-Yemeni border, the officials said.