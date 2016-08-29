ISIS claims responsibility for deadly wedding blast in Iraq

Story highlights Of the five would-be suicide bombers, security forces killed four, officials say

The attackers targeted "a Shiite gathering," an ISIS-affiliated agency says

(CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at an Iraqi wedding that left 15 people dead.

Another 16 people were wounded at the wedding Sunday evening in Karbala.

A statement released by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency said four suicide attackers targeted "a Shiite gathering."

Iraqi authorities said there were five would-be suicide bombers, and that security members killed four.

The attacker who targeted the wedding sprayed the crowd with automatic gunfire and threw hand grenades before detonating his suicide vest, officials said.