ISIS claims responsibility for deadly wedding bombing in Iraq

(CNN) ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that killed at least 15 people and injured 16 others at a wedding late Sunday in the central Iraqi city of Karbala.

A statement released by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency said four suicide attackers targeted "a Shiite gathering."

Iraqi authorities said there were five would-be suicide bombers, and that security members killed four.

The attacker who targeted the wedding sprayed the crowd with automatic gunfire and threw hand grenades before detonating his suicide vest, officials said.

Karbala is about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Baghdad and is one of the holiest cities for Shiite Muslims.

Developing story - more to come