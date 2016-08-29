Breaking News

ISIS claims responsibility for deadly wedding blast in Iraq

By Schams Elwazer and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 11:09 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

ISIS using child soldiers to carry out atrocities
Story highlights

  • Of the five would-be suicide bombers, security forces killed four, officials say
  • The attackers targeted "a Shiite gathering," an ISIS-affiliated agency says

(CNN)ISIS has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing at an Iraqi wedding that left 15 people dead.

Another 16 people were wounded at the wedding Sunday evening in Karbala.
    A statement released by the ISIS-affiliated Amaq news agency said four suicide attackers targeted "a Shiite gathering."
    Iraqi authorities said there were five would-be suicide bombers, and that security members killed four.
    The attacker who targeted the wedding sprayed the crowd with automatic gunfire and threw hand grenades before detonating his suicide vest, officials said.
    Karbala, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) southwest of Baghdad, is one of the holiest cities for Shiite Muslims.

    Another wedding attack

    ISIS is also the prime suspect in an attack at a Turkish wedding that killed 54 people, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. But no group has claimed responsibility for the August 20 attack.
    Of the 54 people killed, 22 were children under age 14, a Turkish official said.
    The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party said the wedding, in the city of Gaziantep, was for one of its members.
    ISIS, which has struck before in Gaziantep and reportedly has a strong presence in the city, traditionally hasn't claimed responsibility for attacks on Turkish soil.
    Gaziantep is about 95 kilometers (60 miles) north of the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo.
