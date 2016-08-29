A Zika guide to sex and baby-making

Story highlights Pregnant women and their partners should take immediate precautions to avoid Zika

(CNN) You've doused yourself with repellent, donned long sleeves and pants, and done your best to swat any flying invaders. But if you live in or travel to a spot with active Zika transmission, how do you know for sure that you've not gotten the virus?

You probably wouldn't feel the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito that gives you Zika; that pesky creature is so small, her nip is almost painless.

Since only one out of every five infected people has symptoms, you can't be sure that you -- or your sexual partner -- didn't catch it.

Which means you can't be 100% sure that you won't get the virus from sex. After all, the Centers for Disease Control just announced the first known case of a man who gave the virus to his female partner when he didn't even know that he had it.

"I think this case is very important," said Dr. John Brooks, a medical epidemiologist with the Centers for Disease Control, "because it reminds us that even though it might be less common than transmission from a person with active signs of Zika, it can still occur."

