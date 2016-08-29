Why some are stealing medications from their pets

Story highlights A survey of random adults found 25.4% intended to take non-prescribed antibiotics in the future

Americans tend to hoard more antibiotics than other parts of the world

Sharing medication with your pets can be dangerous

(CNN) Some of us may be sharing a little too much with our pets.

Sure, people share their dinners with their dogs, and some share their beds, but that kind of closeness generally isn't as much of a major danger to human health as this new kind of closeness uncovered by unsuspecting scientists. There is now scientific evidence that some people may be sharing their pets' medications.

The use of pet meds was so unexpected, the scientists didn't even ask about it in their survey about unprescribed antibiotic use. But people must have done it frequently, as they actually wrote it into their answers, saying it is one way they get off-prescription antibiotics.

The study ran in the recent edition of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy . Of the 400 demographically diverse adults surveyed, far too many people shared that they used antibiotics without a doctor's supervision, according to the co-authors, who are doctors in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine.

Of the randomly selected adults in Houston, 5% reported using antibiotics without a prescription in the past 12 months, 14.2% stored them at home in case of an emergency, and a whopping 25.4% said they intended to use antibiotics in an unprescribed manner at some time in the future.