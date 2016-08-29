Boy, 7, starts campaign to replace fallen K9

Story highlights Green Bay K9 named "Cops" passed away at age 4

Ethan Engum helps raise money to help police force pay for new dog

(CNN) Seven-year-old Ethan Engum is helping police in Green Bay, Wisconsin, cope with the loss of a beloved member of their team.

"Cops," a Belgian Malinois and the youngest K9 in the city's police department, suffered severe health problems and died in August. He was four years old.

Ethan was part of a program where civilians got to interact with the police station's dogs. When he heard about Cops' passing, he created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the purchase of a new police dog.

"Never before has a young person come forward so quickly and definitively to help us like this," said Green Bay's police Chief Andrew Smith. "For this young person to step up without being asked is a reflection of the Green Bay community."

Officer Fred Laitinen with his beloved dog. "My life and career has been changed with the loss of Cops," he wrote.

In less than 24 hours, Ethan raised more than $500 and personally delivered the money to Green Bay Police Officer Derek Wicklund.

