Georgia teacher dreams up dice game about slavery. It didn't go well.

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 9:22 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

One wrong roll of the dice and back to the plantation you go in this game.
(CNN)It's either a unique teaching tool, or a demeaning take on America's darkest chapter.

Those are the two takes on a game dealing with slavery and the Underground Railroad that a fifth-grade teacher in Georgia got flack for having her students play.
    In the game, students at Cheatham Elementary in Cobb County played the roles of slaves trying to escape from a plantation and gain freedom via the Underground Railroad. Students would roll dice and either escape into the woods or wind up back on the plantation -- where the teacher told the class slaves were sometimes beaten.

    Grandmother was not happy

    Word of this game didn't please Delores Bunch-Keemer, the grandmother of the only African-American in the class. Bunch-Keemer told CNN affiliate WSB that when her 10-year-old granddaughter came home from school after playing the game, she know something was wrong.
    "She was very concerned. I could see the expression on her face," Bunch-Keemer said. "She said she went back to the plantation six times, so that consistent feeling of being degraded, and (of) 'I have to be beaten when I got back to the plantation.'"
    Bunch-Keemer talked to the teacher, who said no one had ever complained about the game before.
    The school district has spiked the game -- "The activity in question was not an approved lesson plan" -- and the teacher faces disciplinary action.