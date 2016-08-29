Apartment complex warns residents about clown trying to lure kids into woods

Story highlights One resident initially didn't buy into the creepy clown stories

(CNN) It's like a scene straight out of Stephen King's "It."

Young kids. A creepy clown. And everybody's freaking out.

Children at the Fleetwood Manor Apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina, say someone dressed as a clown is hanging out behind the basketball courts there, trying to lure kids into the woods.

The apartment complex took it seriously enough to put out a letter to its residents, acknowledging the complaints from parents and their children, and telling them to call the police if they see something -- or someone -- suspicious. The person apparently is dressed in a clown costume, with a painted face and possibly using laser lights.

One resident didn't believe at first.

