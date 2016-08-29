Story highlights Mom's Facebook plea receives over 25,000 shares and almost 1,000 comments from well-wishers

Karen Jones says she and son Ollie have opened some 7,000 birthday cards so far

London (CNN) An autistic boy from Devon has received thousands of birthday cards, gifts and messages from strangers around the world after his mother's online plea went viral.

Ollie Jones broke his mother Karen's heart when he made himself two birthday cards because he assumed no one would be wishing him well for his 15th birthday.

The two cards Ollie had initially made for himself for his 15th birthday.

Karen Jones, 49, then took to Facebook to request help on a community page. She wrote, "my autistic son is 15 shortly ... he's just told me he loves opening cards to [the] extent he's made himself a couple."

"We are a small family and he has no friends so gets very few."

'I'm famous, I'm famous'

