Singapore Zika cases increase to 56

(CNN) Fifteen more cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus have been confirmed in Singapore, the city-state's Ministry of Health (MOH) said late Monday.

With 41 cases confirmed early the same day, the total number of Zika virus infections in Singapore has risen to 56.

Seven patients who are still symptomatic, and potentially infectious, are being treated at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the MOH said. The rest have fully recovered.

"They are not known to have traveled to Zika-affected areas recently, and are thus likely to have been infected in Singapore," a statement released by the ministry said.

Residents are seen walking past a public service announcement banner against the spread of Aedes mosquitoes, a carrier for the Zika virus, at a residential block at Aljunied Crescent neighbourhood in Singapore on August 29, 2016.

