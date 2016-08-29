Zika virus: Singapore confirms 41 locally-transmitted cases

Story highlights The majority of patients are foreign construction workers

(CNN) Forty-one cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus have been confirmed in Singapore, the city-state's Ministry of Health (MOH) said Monday.

Seven patients who are still symptomatic, and potentially infectious, are being treated at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the MOH said. The rest have fully recovered.

"They are not known to have traveled to Zika-affected areas recently, and are thus likely to have been infected in Singapore," a statement released by the ministry said.

The majority of the 41 reported cases are foreign construction workers.