Gaziantep, Turkey (CNN) Turkish warplanes extended the country's cross-border military operations on Monday, slamming ISIS strongholds in Syria and pounding Kurdish militants in Iraq, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

Three rockets fired from ISIS-controlled territory in northern Syria into the Turkish province of Kilis struck a residential building and landed in two fields, injuring five children, the provincial governor said, according to Anadolu.

After the Turkish armed forces located the positions where the rockets were launched, they fired back into Syria, destroying eight targets.

The injured children were between ages 5 and 11, with the oldest in critical condition, according to an Anadolu hospital source.

This year, more than 20 people have died in Kilis, with the mortar shells fired from ISIS-held territory.

