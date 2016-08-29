(CNN) Italy's anti-mafia chief is adamant that the country's notorious crime syndicate must be kept from infiltrating reconstruction efforts, as an investigation opened into why so many buildings collapsed in a devastating earthquake last week.

The earthquake that struck central Italy before dawn on Wednesday flattened entire villages in ancient towns like Amatrice, but even newly constructed buildings that were supposed to be quake-proofed, including a school, were destroyed.

Bulldozers pull down structures in danger of collapsing in Amatrice, Italy, as aftershocks continue.

"The risks are there, it's impossible to hide. And post-earthquake reconstruction is historically a delicious morsel for criminal groups and business interests," anti-mafia prosecutor Franco Roberti told the Italian daily La Repubblica.

A neat fracture line in the pavement is a telling sign of the earth's violent movement below the streets of Amatrice.

A neat fracture line in the pavement is a telling sign of the earth's violent movement below the streets of Amatrice.

A poster for the 50th anniversary of Amatrice's famous pasta festival, set to take place the weekend following the earthquake, remains on the perimeter of a park now occupied by emergency response volunteers.

A poster for the 50th anniversary of Amatrice's famous pasta festival, set to take place the weekend following the earthquake, remains on the perimeter of a park now occupied by emergency response volunteers.

Emergency personnel survey a cordoned-off area in the center of Amatrice. Much of the town is now inaccessible to everyone but authorities.

Emergency personnel survey a cordoned-off area in the center of Amatrice. Much of the town is now inaccessible to everyone but authorities.

The gated doorframe of a home is the only part of it that remains standing.

The gated doorframe of a home is the only part of it that remains standing.

AnnaMaria Volpetti, 52, stands at the entrance of the tent where she and her family have sought refuge after their ancestral holiday home was ruined in Accumoli.

AnnaMaria Volpetti, 52, stands at the entrance of the tent where she and her family have sought refuge after their ancestral holiday home was ruined in Accumoli.

A view of the tent camp set up by the Civil Protection Agency in the Abruzzo region as temporary housing for displaced residents from the mountain commune of Accumoli.

A view of the tent camp set up by the Civil Protection Agency in the Abruzzo region as temporary housing for displaced residents from the mountain commune of Accumoli.

Rescuers congregate in the shade near a temporary camp under construction for residents displaced by the earthquake in Amatrice.

Rescuers congregate in the shade near a temporary camp under construction for residents displaced by the earthquake in Amatrice.

An camp for emergency volunteers is erected in a park in Amatrice.

An camp for emergency volunteers is erected in a park in Amatrice.

Three days on, various emergency response groups congregate in an open area in Amatrice. Rescuers were initially hindered by the lack of access to the mountain town.

Three days on, various emergency response groups congregate in an open area in Amatrice. Rescuers were initially hindered by the lack of access to the mountain town.

The destroyed convent of Amatrice is visible from the Italian Red Cross field headquarters in Amatrice.

The destroyed convent of Amatrice is visible from the Italian Red Cross field headquarters in Amatrice.

The destroyed interior of a home is seen in Amatrice.

The destroyed interior of a home is seen in Amatrice.

Emergency crews huddle near the iconic Amatrice clock tower still standing amid the rubble. The frozen hands of the clock rest at the time of the earthquake: 3:36 a.m. local time.

Emergency crews huddle near the iconic Amatrice clock tower still standing amid the rubble. The frozen hands of the clock rest at the time of the earthquake: 3:36 a.m. local time.

An emergency responder passes by the rubble of the building in Amatrice where Roberto Partenza and his family lived before the earthquake struck in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, August 24.

An emergency responder passes by the rubble of the building in Amatrice where Roberto Partenza and his family lived before the earthquake struck in the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday, August 24.

He said the country could learn lessons from the 1980 Irpinia earthquake, in which more than 2,400 people died.

"Behind those thousands of dead was reckless building and clan affairs," Roberti said.

"And without wishing to rush judgments I see that also in 2016 many buildings crumbled, public buildings also. Too many," he said, adding that if anti-seismic standards had been met, buildings might crack but shouldn't collapse.

"This is why ... I imagine there's a lot to learn."

He said, however, that the reconstruction after an earthquake in L'Aquila in 2009, which killed more than 300 people, had been largely successful.

JUST WATCHED Why is rescue work in Italy so hard? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Why is rescue work in Italy so hard? 01:55

Devastation

The quake has so far claimed the lives of at least 290 people, and as hopes of finding any more survivors are all but gone, officials are now faced with cleaning up the mountains of rubble and organizing a mammoth reconstruction plan.

In Amatrice -- the worst hit town -- the main road was almost entirely destroyed. Bulldozers are now demolishing the half-standing structures that have no hope of being repaired. Amatrice's mayor has vowed to rebuild the town as it was, but some are wondering if that's smart to do in a town that lies on a fault line -- officials on the ground estimate that it could take five years.

Trials continue over 'mafia-linked' reconstruction

Italy has long struggled with mafia power and corruption. The finance ministry has its own police force and has sent officers to monitor the recovery so that all resources go to the right people and places.

The country's law enforcement agencies are in a renewed anti-mafia drive, and more than 140 people are currently on trial for helping the southern 'Ndrangheta mafia infiltrate the country's wealthy north. Many of them were accused of helping the network profit illegally from reconstruction projects after deadly earthquakes in the Emilia-Romagna region in 2012.

JUST WATCHED Italy holds state funeral for earthquake victims Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Italy holds state funeral for earthquake victims 01:41

Anna Sergi, an organized crime expert from the University of Essex, said she was pessimistic that the country would be able to keep the mafia entirely out of the reconstruction.

"Construction is one of the mafia's main sources of revenue, partly because construction is linked to territory, so the mafia not only seeks construction contracts for money, but also to mark their territory," Sergi told CNN.

A photo posted by Fred Pleitgen (@fpleitgencnn) on Aug 24, 2016 at 9:13am PDT

"There is very likely to be corruption in a reconstruction effort like this, because in Italy, where there is a lot of money, there is always a link to mafia power."

Another challenge in keeping them out of the picture is that they are very difficult to spot these days.

"In more traditional areas of mafia power, they used to use guns and violence to intimidate people, but in most places, they now look more like businessmen, who use corruption and threats to win contracts."

What often happens, Sergi said, is that a mafia-linked company will win a contract for a certain amount of money, and underpay its sub-contractors to pocket a wider margin.

"They pay their workers way less, so they of course do a worse job, and that leads to higher maintenance costs, and in many case, more money generated for them."

The Romolo Capranica school crumbled in the Italian town of Amatrice

Corruption a 'cancer in Italy'

In some affected parts of central Italy, the villages are so small that officials have to weigh up whether they will bother rebuilding at all.

The village of Capricchia has a few hundred people living there in the summer, when residents from cities visit the mountains to get out of the heat. But in the winter, there are usually 12 to 15 residents.

"I don't think there'll be a future." Rosella Santarelli

In the village, Rosella Santarelli is staying in a campervan, too afraid to stay in a building as aftershocks continue.

"I don't think there'll be a future. Our village is poor, there are no people and no jobs. Amatrice is 5 miles away, but there's nothing left of that."

And even in L'Aquila, where the reconstruction was apparently a success, some said they felt they were left out of the town's rebuild, and that too much had been spent fixing the damage to the historic center rather than their neighborhoods.

JUST WATCHED Life in the rubble Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Life in the rubble 01:57

"In Italy, corruption is the big problem," Davide Tonati, 36, told CNN in L'Aquila.

"There are many politicians and bribes. It is the cancer in Italy."