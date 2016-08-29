French mayors maintain burkini bans despite court ruling

Story highlights Council of State suspends burkini ban in Villeneuve-Loubet, a town near Nice

Collective Against Islamophobia in France plans to sue municipalities maintaining ban

(CNN) France's highest administrative court ruled that mayors do not have the right to ban burkinis.

But if you thought that was the end of the matter, think again.

Several French mayors have reportedly maintained their bans despite Friday's ruling concerning the town of Villeneuve-Loubet, near Nice, which could affect cities around the country.

Among those continuing the ban is Cap d'Ail, near Monaco. The town saw no reason to lift the decree as the ruling wasn't aimed specifically at it, a press spokesman told CNN.

The Collective Against Islamophobia in France, one of the plaintiffs in the burkini case, plans to sue each municipality maintaining the ban on the full-length swimsuit that covers the whole body except for the face, hands and feet.