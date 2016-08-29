Renee Zellweger 'felt ready' to come back

Story highlights The actress tells magazine she traveled during her time off

She says she missed the creative process

(CNN) Being away from Hollywood for a few years can be career suicide for an actress.

But Renee Zellweger says she has no regrets about her five-year hiatus from the limelight.

The star is back with a new film, "Bridget Jones's Baby," and she's talking about why she left the scene in 2010 before returning to work on the latest movie in the "Bridget Jones" franchise.

"I planned to take some time off after 'Chicago' (2002), but there kept being once-in-a-lifetime experiences in front of me that I didn't want to miss out on," she told American Way magazine.

"Then I learned you can't keep doing that forever, so I chose to see what would happen if I did let that once-in-a-lifetime experience that was ahead of me go and just be still and see what I could build."

Read More