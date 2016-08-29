2017 Pirelli calendar is Oscar worthy

Story highlights Next year's calendar features a dozen accomplished actresses

Photographer said it's different from shooting models

(CNN) The Pirelli calendar, the tire company's annual showcase of female beauty, continues to redefine itself.

While the 2016 calendar celebrated accomplishments beyond the world of fashion -- choosing to feature the likes of Serena Williams and Amy Schumer instead of models -- next year's subjects are award-winning actresses.

Photographer Peter Lindbergh shot Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong'o, Uma Thurman, Jessica Chastain, Lea Seydoux, Robin Wright, Zhang Ziyi, Helen Mirren, Rooney Mara, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Charlotte Rampling, Alicia Vikander, Kate Winslet and Moscow State University professor Anastacia Ignatova.

That's seven Oscar winners, if you're counting.

