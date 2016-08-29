Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu in September

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 3:26 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;Netflix&lt;/strong&gt; returns to the world of drug lord Pablo Escobar in September with the premiere of season 2 of&lt;strong&gt; &quot;Narcos.&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; But that&#39;s just one of the many streaming offerings coming during the month. Others include:
Photos:
Netflix returns to the world of drug lord Pablo Escobar in September with the premiere of season 2 of "Narcos." But that's just one of the many streaming offerings coming during the month. Others include:
Hide Caption
1 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;From Dusk Till Dawn&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Salma Hayek is the queen vampire in this Robert Rodriguez directed, Quentin Tarantino written horror film. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"From Dusk Till Dawn" : Salma Hayek is the queen vampire in this Robert Rodriguez directed, Quentin Tarantino written horror film. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
2 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Get Shorty&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Rene Russo, John Travolta and Gene Hackman star in this caper classic based on an Elmore Leonard novel. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Get Shorty" : Rene Russo, John Travolta and Gene Hackman star in this caper classic based on an Elmore Leonard novel. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
3 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Heaven&#39;s Gate&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Isabelle Huppert and Kris Kristofferson star as a pair of doomed lovers in this Western. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Heaven's Gate" : Isabelle Huppert and Kris Kristofferson star as a pair of doomed lovers in this Western. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
4 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Mulberry St.&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Kim Blair is in a fight for her life in this horror sci-fi thriller. &lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime, Hulu)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Mulberry St." : Kim Blair is in a fight for her life in this horror sci-fi thriller. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
5 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Basic Instinct 2&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Sharon Stone reprises her role as a killer temptress in this sequel to the 1992 film &quot;Basic Instinct.&quot; &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Basic Instinct 2" : Sharon Stone reprises her role as a killer temptress in this sequel to the 1992 film "Basic Instinct." (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
6 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Bridget Jones&#39;s Diary&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: It&#39;s the love story that started it all. Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant cross paths in this film based on an international best-seller of the same name. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Bridget Jones's Diary" : It's the love story that started it all. Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant cross paths in this film based on an international best-seller of the same name. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
7 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Robot Chicken&quot; Complete Season 8 &lt;/strong&gt;: This quirky comedy is the perfect mix of parody and sketch comedy in this very popular Adult Swim series. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Robot Chicken" Complete Season 8 : This quirky comedy is the perfect mix of parody and sketch comedy in this very popular Adult Swim series. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
8 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Footloose&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Kevin Bacon danced his way into the hearts of fans with this feel good musical drama about a big city boy who runs afoul of a small town&#39;s ordinance. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Footloose" : Kevin Bacon danced his way into the hearts of fans with this feel good musical drama about a big city boy who runs afoul of a small town's ordinance. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
9 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Chef&#39;s Table: France&quot; :&lt;/strong&gt; The gastronomical adventures continue in France during season of three of this series which looks into the lives of chefs including Chef Michel Troisgros. &lt;strong&gt;(Netfilx) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Chef's Table: France" : The gastronomical adventures continue in France during season of three of this series which looks into the lives of chefs including Chef Michel Troisgros. (Netfilx)
Hide Caption
10 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Heist&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Robert De Niro plays an unsympathetic casino head in this crime thriller.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Heist" : Robert De Niro plays an unsympathetic casino head in this crime thriller. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
11 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The United States of Leland&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Ryan Gosling portrays a killer teen in this dramatic film. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The United States of Leland" : Ryan Gosling portrays a killer teen in this dramatic film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
12 of 32
&quot;&lt;strong&gt;The Wood&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Taye Diggs, Omar Epps, and Richard T. Jones play friends who grapple with love and life in this coming of age flick. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The Wood" : Taye Diggs, Omar Epps, and Richard T. Jones play friends who grapple with love and life in this coming of age flick. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
13 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Sisters&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Real life best friends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler star as siblings who couldn&#39;t be more different in this big screen comedy. &lt;strong&gt;(HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Sisters" : Real life best friends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler star as siblings who couldn't be more different in this big screen comedy. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
14 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Crisis in Six Scenes&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Woody Allen makes his television directing debut in this highly-anticipated series. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Crisis in Six Scenes" : Woody Allen makes his television directing debut in this highly-anticipated series. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
15 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Transparent&quot; Season 3&lt;/strong&gt;: Jeffrey Tambor returns to his Emmy-winning role as a trans woman in this critically acclaimed drama series.&lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Transparent" Season 3: Jeffrey Tambor returns to his Emmy-winning role as a trans woman in this critically acclaimed drama series. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
16 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Any Given Sunday&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: They play hard and live hard in this sports drama about a football team starring Jamie Foxx, Al Pacino and Dennis Quaid. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Any Given Sunday" : They play hard and live hard in this sports drama about a football team starring Jamie Foxx, Al Pacino and Dennis Quaid. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
17 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Good Will Hunting&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Robin Williams stars as a therapist and Matt Damon as his genius patient in the film which won Damon and Ben Affleck a writing Oscar. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Good Will Hunting" : Robin Williams stars as a therapist and Matt Damon as his genius patient in the film which won Damon and Ben Affleck a writing Oscar. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
18 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Hair&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Treat Williams stars in the film adaptation of this 1968 Broadway musical about the hippie culture. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime, Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Hair" : Treat Williams stars in the film adaptation of this 1968 Broadway musical about the hippie culture. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
Hide Caption
19 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Interview with the Vampire&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Kirsten Dunst, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are children of the night in this thrilling drama based on the very popular Anne Rice novel. &lt;strong&gt; (Amazon Prime) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Interview with the Vampire" : Kirsten Dunst, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are children of the night in this thrilling drama based on the very popular Anne Rice novel. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
20 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Simpsons&quot; Season 28 premiere&lt;/strong&gt; : Everyone&#39;s favorite animated family is back for even more adventures and laughs.&lt;strong&gt; (Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The Simpsons" Season 28 premiere : Everyone's favorite animated family is back for even more adventures and laughs. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
21 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.&quot; Season 5 premiere&lt;/strong&gt; : Clark Gregg, Iain De Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge star in this hit Marvel series. &lt;strong&gt;(Hulu) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 5 premiere : Clark Gregg, Iain De Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge star in this hit Marvel series. (Hulu)
Hide Caption
22 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Cocaine Cowboys&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: This documentary explores the crime wave kicked off by the Miami drug wars and the rise of cocaine in popularity during the 1970s and 80s. &lt;strong&gt;(Amazon Prime)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Cocaine Cowboys" : This documentary explores the crime wave kicked off by the Miami drug wars and the rise of cocaine in popularity during the 1970s and 80s. (Amazon Prime)
Hide Caption
23 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;The Revenant&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Leonardo DiCaprio finally snagged an Academy Award for his role as Hugh Glass, a man who must navigate a vicious winter to have retribution in this drama.&lt;strong&gt; (HBO Now) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"The Revenant" : Leonardo DiCaprio finally snagged an Academy Award for his role as Hugh Glass, a man who must navigate a vicious winter to have retribution in this drama. (HBO Now)
Hide Caption
24 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Marvel&#39;s Luke Cage&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Mike Colter stars as an indestructible crime fighter in this eagerly awaited series based on a Marvel comic book character. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Marvel's Luke Cage" : Mike Colter stars as an indestructible crime fighter in this eagerly awaited series based on a Marvel comic book character. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
25 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Hope Floats&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Harry Connick Jr. and Sandra Bullock reunite in this romantic drama about a woman who returns home to her small town after her marriage collapses. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Hope Floats" : Harry Connick Jr. and Sandra Bullock reunite in this romantic drama about a woman who returns home to her small town after her marriage collapses. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
26 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Jaws&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: A monster great white shark terrorizes a a coastal New England resort town in this now classic film which kicked off a franchise. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Jaws" : A monster great white shark terrorizes a a coastal New England resort town in this now classic film which kicked off a franchise. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
27 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Cedric the Entertainer: Live from the Ville&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : The comedic actor returns to his stand up roots in this special. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Cedric the Entertainer: Live from the Ville" : The comedic actor returns to his stand up roots in this special. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
28 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Practical Magic&quot; &lt;/strong&gt;: Sandra Bullock and Nichole Kidman star in this romantic comedy based on the Alice Hoffman novel of the same name. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Practical Magic" : Sandra Bullock and Nichole Kidman star in this romantic comedy based on the Alice Hoffman novel of the same name. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
29 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Top Gun&quot;&lt;/strong&gt; : Fans are still obsessed with this love story starring Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise which became one of the blockbusters of 1986. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Top Gun" : Fans are still obsessed with this love story starring Kelly McGillis and Tom Cruise which became one of the blockbusters of 1986. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
30 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Shameless&quot; Seasons 5-6&lt;/strong&gt; : William H. Macy isn&#39;t the world&#39;s best father in this Showtime series about the trials and triumphs of the Gallagher family. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix) &lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Shameless" Seasons 5-6 : William H. Macy isn't the world's best father in this Showtime series about the trials and triumphs of the Gallagher family. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
31 of 32
&lt;strong&gt;&quot;Gotham&quot; Season 2&lt;/strong&gt;: Butch Gilzean (Drew Powell) and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) keep things hopping in this popular series which is a prequel to the Batman series. &lt;strong&gt;(Netflix)&lt;/strong&gt;
Photos:
"Gotham" Season 2: Butch Gilzean (Drew Powell) and Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) keep things hopping in this popular series which is a prequel to the Batman series. (Netflix)
Hide Caption
32 of 32
narcos season 201 streaming September02 streaming September03 streaming September04 streaming September05 streaming September06 streaming September07 streaming Septemberfootloose 2011chef&#39;s table france08 streaming September09 streaming September10 streaming SeptemberSisters still Fey Poehler11 streaming September12 streaming September13 streaming September14 streaming September15 streaming September16 streaming September17 streaming September18 streaming September19 streaming September02 Revenantluke cagehope floats06 jaws moviecedric the entertainer Ville06 sandra bullocktop gun stillShameless - William H. Macygotham drew powell

(CNN)Sure the weather is still nice, but with summer time winding down and kids heading back to school, it's time to catch up on your streaming entertainment.

September is bringing in a bumper crop of shows, movies, and documentaries on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn.
There's new stuff, old stuff and just plain "you have to watch this" stuff.
    Click through the gallery above to see just some of what's streaming in September.