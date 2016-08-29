MTV VMAs: Beyoncé steals the show with fiery performance

Story highlights Beyoncé wins Video of the Year for 'Formation'

(CNN) The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards were free of controversy and full of powerful performances. From Beyoncé's surpise stage recreation of "Lemonade," to Britney Spears' big comeback, here are some of the best moments from Sunday's show.

Beyoncé brings down the house

Beyonce attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City.

Queen Bey walked the red carpet with several of the women featured in the "Lemonade" visual album -- mothers of gun violence victims among them. Midway through the show, Serena Williams introduced Beyoncé for an unexpected performance of several of her "Lemonade" hits. The album scored Beyoncé eight Moon Man trophies -- including Video of the Year for "Formation."

Britney Spears' triumphant return

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Back with a capital 'B.' Britney Spears returned to the VMA stage for the first time since 2007 and slayed. The pop star performed her new single, "Make Me" with G-Easy. The two had a clear connection and she was back in the dance form that made her famous.

