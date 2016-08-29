Justin Bieber accidentally returns to Instagram

Story highlights The singer left Instagram on August 16

Fans celebrated his return Monday

(CNN) Just when we thought our national nightmare was over, Justin Bieber has broken hearts all over again

It seemed like forever ago that Justin Bieber quit Instagram (it was just August 16), but on Monday it appeared the star had returned -- much to the delight of the Beliebers.

Not so fast, the singer said.

No sooner had the news broke that he was back, Bieber tweeted "Still no Instagram it was an accident."

Still no Instagram it was an accident — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 29, 2016

Cue all of the tears.