Justin Bieber accidentally returns to Instagram

Story highlights
- The singer left Instagram on August 16
- Fans celebrated his return Monday
(CNN)Just when we thought our national nightmare was over, Justin Bieber has broken hearts all over again
It seemed like forever ago that Justin Bieber quit Instagram (it was just August 16), but on Monday it appeared the star had returned -- much to the delight of the Beliebers.
Not so fast, the singer said.
No sooner had the news broke that he was back, Bieber tweeted "Still no Instagram it was an accident."
Cue all of the tears.
The Biebs quit after some irate fans -- and a few of his exes -- got into it regarding photos he posted of him and gal pal, model Sofia Richie.
"I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate," the singer wrote in a caption of a black-and-white photo of himself and Richie. "This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like."
Rather than make it private the 22-year-old pop star took the whole thing down.
On Monday, fans celebrated when they thought he had reactivated his account.
So no new grams, but fans could still enjoy video of Bieber's new "fluff ball" dog, Todd.