Justin Bieber returns to Instagram

(CNN) Our national nightmare is over.

It seems like forever ago that Justin Bieber quit Instagram (it was just August 16), but the star has now returned -- much to the delight of the Beliebers.

The Biebs quit after some irate fans -- and a few of his exes -- got into it regarding photos he posted of him and gal pal, model Sofia Richie.

"I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate," the singer wrote in a caption of a black-and-white photo of himself and Richie. "This is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like."