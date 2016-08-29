Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.Quiz: How much do you know about Juan Gabriel? By Holly Yan, CNN Updated 5:21 PM ET, Mon August 29, 2016 Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds. Content by LendingTreeRates hit 2.65% APR (15 yr). See if you're eligible Our highest rated balance transfer credit card The credit card trick banks don't want you to know about Amazing VA benefits not enough vets are claiming 2 cards are now paying an insane 10% cash back