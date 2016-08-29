Breaking News

From rock to ranchera: Juan Gabriel's songs of heartbreak and rebirth

By Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 10:12 AM ET, Mon August 29, 2016

(CNN)The impact of Juan Gabriel on music cannot be overstated.

JuanGa, as he was known, was a Latin Liberace. He was Elton, Prince and Bowie all rolled into one -- a flamboyant showman with a coiffed pompadour and a flowing cape.
And he was prolific.
    He wrote more than 1,000 songs, not just for himself, but for other performers as well. Songs that ran the gamut from rock to ranchera. Songs of heartbreak and rebirth. Songs that crossed boundaries and generations.
    It's nearly impossible to sift through his massive canon and narrow it down to the essentials.
    But, if you're unfamiliar with his work, this playlist is a good starting point.