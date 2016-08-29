(CNN) The death of Latin American music legend Juan Gabriel is heartbreaking news for throngs of fans who've followed his music career for decades.

Others are learning about the late singer for the first time as tributes pour in.

Whether you're a longtime fan or a new convert just getting acquainted with Gabriel's work, here are five things you should know:

1. His chart-topping music set a record.

Gabriel led Billboard magazine's Top Latin Albums charts five times in the past 18 months.